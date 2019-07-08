Beloved Lowcountry restaurant Robert's of Charleston sings once again for three nights this fall

Leslie McKellar/File

This guy! He sings, he cooks — and he'll be in Charleston this September.

Back in 2017,food critic Robert Moss wrote that "You've not lived until Chef Robert Dickson has belted out the closing refrain from 'Old Man River' about 18 inches behind your ear..."Even though Dickson's East Bay Street restaurant, Robert's of Charleston, shuttered in 2010 (the "End of an Era") he has not turned in his toque completely, popping up in his old haunt a couple of years ago as part of Wine + Food.He'll be dusting off his chef and singing skills once again this September for a three-night stint at Saint James Church on James Island.Fri. Sept. 13-Sun. Sept 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. each night, Dickson will take the stage, preparing a six course meal at his very own parish. Tickets are $100 and all proceeds will go to support the Saint James Parish Choir's 2020 residency at Carlisle Cathedral in the U.K.

Dickson and wife Pam opened Robert's in 1976 with a prix fixe menu for only 28 guests. It would go on to become a bastion of the downtown dining scene — former CP food critic Jeff Allen wrote of the 34-year old spot before it closed in 2010: "If we had to pick one legendary restaurant in downtown Charleston, it would be Robert's. The small dining room has witnessed countless birthdays, engagements, and anniversaries over its 30-year history, surely making it the original special occasion place. Owner Robert Dickson still packs them in for live show tunes and arias."



The September menu will include some of Dickson's favorites like scallop mousse with lobster sauce, breast of duckling with raspberry sauce, sorbet, Chateaubriand with Bearnaise sauce and garden vegetables, and a chocolate chestnut torte.



A wine reception and silent auction precedes the dinner. Call (843) 714-9502 for reservations.

