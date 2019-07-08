Basic Kitchen announces new exec chef Robin Hollis, Nick Wilber heads to Fat Radish Savannah

click to enlarge
File
Pretty on the outside and inside
Since opening in the fall of 2017, Wentworth Street health food spot and Vogue darling
Basic Kitchen has seen three chefs: opening chef Air Casebier, Nick Wilber, and, now, Robin Hollis.
While Casebier cited personal reasons
for her departure, Wilber will remain involved in Basic Kitchen operations. He and Natalie Freihon, who both came to Charleston from New York City's Fat Radish last spring
, will be moving to Savannah to oversee the launch of the new Fat Radish there.
No need to fret, though, Basic Bowl lovers and cauli wing addicts — Hollis is no stranger to the Basic team or ideology.
click to enlarge
Provided
Robin Hollis will bring fresh new menu items to Basic
Hollis first met and worked with co-owner Ben Towill and Wilber in 2011 at The Fat Radish NYC before moving to New Jersey to live and work on a farm (very Basic Kitchen-y of her). This spring, she moved to the Lowcountry and "quickly became enamored" with BK and the city's local food and bev community.
"I'm thrilled to helm the kitchen and start putting my personal touches on the menu," Hollis said in a press release. "Our access to local farmers and producers is incredibly inspiring, and I've really enjoyed getting to know our guests."
Hollis new creations as chef that will soon be hitting the menu include wax beans with arugula and toasted sesame dressing; roast chicken with sweet corn polenta, cherry tomatoes, shishitos, and chimichurri; and summer tomato salad with garden basil, herb bread crumbs, and scallion-lime dressing.