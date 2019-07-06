The Establishment announces new in-home dining and catering services

-
Your home is about to get a whole lot classier, now that The Establishment is introducing in-home dining and catering options.
In less than two years, The Establishment has become known for their exquisite seafood centric dining and spacious private rooms (their biggest private room, The State Room, can hold up to 45 people).
The restaurant even had food critic Vanessa Wolf waxing poetic in her July 2018 review
, and Wolf named The Establishment's razor clams one of the top 10 things she ate last year.
The Establishment wants to expand their menu into the homes of their customers, offering up customized menus for each client and event. “We have been consistently doing multiple dinners every week,” said restaurant general manager Brad Morgan in a press release.
“We wanted to find a way to expand our abilities and capitalize on those multiple Friday and Saturday dinner requests.”
The in-home menu will be completely personalized and built upon through conversations with executive chef, Matt Canter, and events coordinator, Shane Diviney. The menu can be catered to the client’s own tastes or based off the sample menus on the restaurant's catering website.
"The culinary team that we've been able to bring together is exceptional," said Canter. "We can handle the volume of the restaurant easily and elegantly ... now we can send out a team to cook a custom menu. To make exactly what a group of guests wants to eat is a lot of fun. We've been enjoying it."
Clients are also able to work directly with The Establishment’s sommelier, Andres Contreras, to come up with wine and spirit pairings that perfectly complement the event’s menu. The service offers wines to pair directly with dinner or to have a stand-alone wine testing.
To book your next fancy meal, head to EstablishmentCatering.com.