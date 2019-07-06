High Wire Distilling expands operations in Charleston, adding 45 new jobs

click to enlarge
Cheers to an expanded tasting room!
Cheers to more jobs and more whiskey. This week, High Wire Distilling Co. announced its plans to expand operations in Charleston County. More booze is great, sure, but the best part is that this $3 million investment will create 45 new jobs.
“We are thrilled to announce that High Wire Distilling Co. will be moving to a new downtown home in early 2020, just around the corner from our current distillery and tasting room," said founder Ann Marshall in a press release.
"Our company has seen much success in the past few years, and we are quickly outgrowing our original home. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our new Tasting Room and offer behind-the-scenes glimpses of our expanded production facility and barrel-aging warehouse."
The new spot will be located at 311 Huger St., right down the street from Palmetto Brewing Co. The expansion will include a larger tasting room that will educate visitors about spirits, local agriculture, and the distilling process.
High Wire is the second local distilling company to make big moves this year — in Feb., Charleston Distilling Co. announced
they were moving from their King St. spot and investing $4.2 million in a new 10,000-square-foot facility on Johns Island. The new space will include a tasting room with capacity for 50 people, an outdoor area, and a 45-foot-high still to increase production capability.
“High Wire Distilling Co. has enjoyed remarkable success as a member of Charleston’s business community over the past few years, and I know that this trend will continue in their new and improved facility. Their commitment to sourcing local ingredients has surely contributed to their growth and success, and I am thrilled that this transition will allow them to continue that practice on a much larger scale,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.
If you’re interested in learning more about potentially joining the High Wire team and supporting all things local, visit highwiredistilling.squarespace.com/jobs
