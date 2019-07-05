O-ku wants to be your last stop with their new weekend late night menu

click to enlarge Provided

All this? Yep, you can have it now late at night.

O-ku brought back their late night menu last Friday and it is set to be offered every weekend night 11 p.m.-1 a.m.Plenty of people already know of O-ku as a happening bar when the lights go down and now you can increase your dance floor stamina with a stacked late night menu. With items all $10 or less this menu won't break the bank — but with Tokyo barbecue wings and everyone's fave rock shrimp salad, it will fill you up with some good eats a little different from your usual midnight slice of 'za.Check out the full list below and be sure to take advantage of the $5 house cocktails and half price sake, too.See y'all there.