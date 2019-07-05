Friday, July 5, 2019
O-ku wants to be your last stop with their new weekend late night menu
Rock me, ramen
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 9:18 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
All this? Yep, you can have it now late at night.
O-ku brought back their late night menu last Friday and it is set to be offered every weekend night 11 p.m.-1 a.m.
Plenty of people already know of O-ku as a happening bar when the lights go down and now you can increase your dance floor stamina with a stacked late night menu. With items all $10 or less this menu won't break the bank — but with Tokyo barbecue wings and everyone's fave rock shrimp salad, it will fill you up with some good eats a little different from your usual midnight slice of 'za.
Check out the full list below and be sure to take advantage of the $5 house cocktails and half price sake, too.
See y'all there.
Tags: o-ku, late night menu, Image