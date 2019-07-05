Friday, July 5, 2019
82 Queen continues its summer dinner series with seafood and rosé on July 18
Music to our mouths
Posted
by Sara Srochi
on Fri, Jul 5, 2019 at 1:44 PM
-
Provided
-
You're greeted with bubbles at this yummy seafood dinner.
The 82 Queen Summer Series is still in full gear. Thurs. July 18 executive chef Steve Stone will be rolling out the ideal summer meal — four courses of seafood centric fare, along with rose pairings. Tickets ($75) are limited, so be sure to grab yours soon
.
The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. when guests will be treated to petite lobster stuffed tomato pie hors d’oeuvres and a glass of Prosecco. And it only gets better from there. Check out the full menu below, featuring everything from barbecue shrimp and grits to limoncello cake.
The best part about this decadent meal is that it also serves a good cause. A portion of the sales will go towards Catch Up on Lunch, a new fundraising effort that teams up with non-profit organizations such as The Lowcountry Blessing Project, I Heart Hungry Kids, and the Charleston Restaurant Foundation, and aims to eliminate lunch debt in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkley counties.
@ 82 Queen
82 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., July 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price:
$75
Dinners and Foodie Events
Tags: 82 Queen, summer series, summer dinner, catch up on lunch, Image