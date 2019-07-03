Wednesday is the last day to visit Michael's on the Alley before they close their doors for rebranding

click to enlarge
Michael's on the Alley
, a member of Holy City Hospitality group, is serving its last grilled octopus and Wagyu frites tonight, Wed. July 3. An announcement from the group states that "we will be rebranding over the next few months and are eager to share our conceptual plans with the public in the very near future."
Existing gift cards to the restaurant will still be accepted at sister properties The Victor Social Club and Vincent Chicco's, as well as the new concept when it opens, and that Michael's staff will be relocating to those neighboring Hutson Alley restaurants.
We reached out to HCH to see if we could pry any more details about the new concept from them, but alas, no dice. We can only speculate what will replace the upscale steakhouse — the hospitality group already has seafood-centric Coast, French-inspired Rue de Jean, Italian/American Vincent Chicco's, Southern comfort food Virginia's, and cocktail slingin' Victor's Social Club. Mayhaps a coffee shop would befit the quaint alley? We've really been missing our King Street tiki bar, so there's that niche to fill. Tapas? Sushi? Raw bar? A pizza arcade with an animatronic mouse band?
Keep up to date with the rebrand by following Holy City Hospitality
.