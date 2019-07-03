Restaurants will host bake sale for Charleston Planned Parenthood Sun. July 21

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file photo
Local restaurants are emulating other cities across the country — Denver, NYC, New Orleans — by hosting a bake sale to raise money for the area's Planned Parenthood center. Sun. July 21, Babas, Renzo, Tu, Xiao Bao Biscuit, and at least a dozen other establishments around town will be making food and hawking goods at Tu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
NYC pastry chef Natasha Pickowcs started this "protesting with pastries"
movement back in Nov. 2016. The money raised from these bake sales goes to Planned Parenthood, a 103-year-old organization which provides high-quality affordable health care and sex education around the nation to people with and without insurance.
Renzo's Nayda Hutson says that in addition to food from participating food vendors, "we're putting together donated items from local shops and restaurants for a raffle table and will be selling Fuzzco-designed T-shirts printed with help from Paradox Screen Printing."
Items available for purchase at the event will be sold in $5 increments via tickets purchased at the door. There will also be coffee, beer, and wine available for purchase.
So far participating restaurants include FIG, The Ordinary, EVO, goat.sheep.cow, WildFlour Pastry, Millers All Day, Life Raft Treats, The Harbinger, Scram food truck, Kwei Fei, Basic Kitchen, Brown's Court, and JackRabbit Filly.
To learn more about Planned Parenthood and their services, visit plannedparenthood.org.
@ Tu
430 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., July 21, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Price:
A la carte
