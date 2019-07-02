Holy City Brewing sending off their original home with monthly shindigs until they move to Park Circle area this fall

click to enlarge File photo

Event Details Holy City Backyard Barbecue @ Holy City Brewing 4155-C Dorchester Road North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Sat., July 20, 11 a.m. Price: Free to attend Foodie Events Map

Two weeks ago, Holy City Brewing threw it back — way back — for AquaLounge 1969, a "rare barrel-aged beer party." The kitchen whipped up deviled eggs and Jello and tuna casserole, and guests were allowed to sip on beers poured from the AquaLounge, a five-tap system on the side of the brewery that sits on a blue floor. Aqua, lounge.This was the first of what will be a series of themed parties held every month at the brewery (well, at least through September), with the HCB team celebrating every inch of the Dorchester Road space they've inhabited for the last eight years.HCB's next big bash, an eighth anniversary backyard barbecue, will take place Sat. July 20.The kitchen will be set up outside (ya know, backyard style) and will be serving requisite cookout fare like burgers, brats, macaroni and potato salads, watermelon slices, ribs, heck, maybe even some sloppy Joes. Pavlich notes that they will have vegan and vegetarian options, too.Guests can choose from 30 beers on draft, the AquaLounge will once again be open, and there will be a mystery can selection with individual cans sold for $3 or four for $10. You could end up with Pluff Mud, Washout Wheat, Overly Friendly IPA — it's like the Russian roulette of beer drinking, but way more fun (and safer).They'll also have some exclusive one-off merch for sale, printed onsite by LiveInk Promotions. The company has every size and color T-shirt you could dream of, plus unique designs that cater to the party's theme (meaning you'll never see these bad boys again). "Show them off to your friends who didn't get off the couch to go to the party for the rest of eternity!" says Pavlich.

A couple of the brewery's favorite local groups will take the stage during the party: Weigh Station plays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Dallas Baker and Friends play from 5 to 8 p.m. Last but certainly not least there will be a dunk tank for charity, with all proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters — dunk the staff, Beer Can Professor Paul Roof, and some other hapless hooligans.



Pavlich says they don't have all the details ironed out for the rest of the series, but he's thinking a Legare Farm pig roast may be involved for the August event (the farm's pigs feast on the brewery's spent grain).



So when can we expect to be sipping a pint of the Overly Friendly in the new production facility near Park Circle?



Pavlich cannot give an exact date, but says they're hoping for October. The new building, located at 1021 Aragon Street, is huge — the front of the place used to house 150-200 office jobs, and out back, where they're already brewing, used to serve as an industrial auto body shop. Lots of room for activities, as they say.



Keep up to date with all things Holy by following the brewery on Instagram and Facebook.



