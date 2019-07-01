What's Poppin': 30+ ways to celebrate every day of the week

A post shared by Pink Bellies (@pinkbellies) on Jun 28, 2019 at 7:45pm PDT

What better way to celebrate American independence than by sipping and snacking your way through the city? Usher in the second hottest month of the year (and the long weekend, woo!) with all of your favorite treats:

Monday

No need to wait until Thursday for a little patriotism. Low Tide Brewing is having a Fourth of July Glitter Party with different specialty brews and food trucks each day through the weekend.

Head to Wings and Wheels every Mon. at 7 p.m. for all things cars, trucks, music, and of course, wings.

Cheers! Revelry Brewing is hosting a bottle release of their new Bro-Quat IPA in collaboration with Amen Street's bar manager Vincent Lendacki. Try one for yourself support the Charleston Parks Conservancy. Read all about the collab here.

Happy Mimosa Monday with FortyEight- Wine Bar & Kitchen on Kiawah Island. Ring in the week from 2-9 p.m. with $2 glasses.



Head to Edmund's Oast tonight for a guest chef dinner with Michael Scognamiglio of Bacco starting at 5 p.m.



Matzo Y Masa is at Tin Roof from 4 to 11 p.m. on Mondays.

Tuesday

Don’t forget your weekly southern seafood fix with Lola’s Crawfish Boil in North Charleston every Tues. from 4-8 p.m.

Support your RiverDogs, enjoy all you can eat hot dogs, and sip a pint of Rusty Bull Brewing Co’s BellyItcher Ale for only $25 from 6-8 p.m.

Tradd’s new snack and cocktail menus are here and worth the hype. Check them out from 4-7 p.m.

You heard it here first — it’s an All American Wine Tasting Tuesday with Wine & Company from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a roll of sushi to ease the nerves of the Women’s World Cup match at Locals in Park Circle at 3 p.m.

Mansueta's Filipino pop-up is at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m. Pink Bellies is at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tues. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday

Spanish Oak Apartments is having a Food Truck Festival from 5 p.m. and until the eating stops. Hang by the pool, socialize, and fill your stomachs.

Harbour Club is ready for you to sip and savor at their wine tasting from 6-9 p.m.

Don’t forget about Persimmon’s BOGO half-off sandwich steal every Wed.





Pubfare Burgers will be at Revelry’s The Hold starting at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Frothy Beard Brewing Co. hosts a Trivia With Friends night every Thurs. at 7:30 p.m.

The Brick has Yuengs and Wings from 7-10 p.m. Pop in for, you guessed it, half priced wings and half-priced Yuengling.

Join Commonhouse Aleworks for a Thirstday Beer Run starting at 6:15 p.m.

Beers for America, y’all. Hang with Rusty Bull Brewing Co. for all of the best holiday specials.

Friday

Check out Bay Street Biergarten’s buffet and boat drinks while Holy City Steel Collective plays all day long.

Is anything more important on a Friday than yoga and booze-infused ice cream from Hardscoop Distillery? Locomotion Fitness has the goods from 6-8 p.m.

Birds of a Feather BBQ will be at Fatty’s Beer Works starting at 4 p.m.

Page’s Okra Grill is bringing the southern plates to Tradesman Brewing Co. at 5 p.m.



Starting today butcher extraordinaire Blair Machado launches his #sausagesummerseries at Workshop from 3-9 p.m. every Friday. He brings the meat to Lo-Fi Brewing Sat. July 6 from noon-6 p.m.



2Nixons is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Hook’d on Smoke is having a launch party with Rotie Salley at Tradesman Brewing Co. from 5-8 p.m.

Boulder, Bike & Brew is back at Coastal Climbing from 3-9 p.m. Stick around for a walk to Palmetto Brewing at 6:15 p.m. and a beverage is on the house.

Edmund’s Oast Exchange hosts a Somm Series every Sat. at 11 a.m. for those interested in an entry-level wine certification.

The Salt & Stem Flower Truck will be at Bin 526 from 5-7 p.m.



Rusty Bull loves to highlight random national holidays — celebrate National Fried Chicken Day starting at 11 a.m. with hot, fried chicken and cold brews.

Sunday

It’s the First Sunday Party Series at Republic Garden & Lounge — enjoy drink specials from 3-8 p.m.

Happy

starting at 5 p.m. with Parcel 32.