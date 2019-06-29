Revelry will release Bro-Quat, an IPA infused with local loquats, on Mon. July 1

Revelry Brewing will release its loquat IPA, with a release party on Mon. July 1, from 4 to 10 p.m. The "Broquat" is a 7 percent ABV, loquat-infused IPA. A portion of the proceeds from the release party will go to the Parks Conservancy's Charleston Trees.
