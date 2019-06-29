Eat

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Revelry will release Bro-Quat, an IPA infused with local loquats, on Mon. July 1

Loquats? More quats

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Sat, Jun 29, 2019 at 11:50 AM

Revelry Brewing will release its loquat IPA, with a release party on Mon. July 1, from 4 to 10 p.m. The "Broquat" is a 7 percent ABV, loquat-infused IPA. A portion of the proceeds from the release party will go to the Parks Conservancy's Charleston Trees.

In case you missed our story about it, the loquat — also known as the Japanese plum or those little orange fruits that appear on trees in the spring — is not only edible, but a delicious fruit that is used in drinks, dishes, and now brews around town. Vince Lendacki, Amen Street's bar manager, picked 200 pounds of the fruit for the beer and managed the feat in five days.
Amen Street bar manager Vince Lendacki and Revelry Brewing team up to brew loquat beer
Giving Trees
Earlier this spring, Revelry Brewing put a call out for fresh, local fruit. "They said, 'Hey, bring fruit by the brewery we'll give you merch, buy you a round,'" says Amen Street bar manager Vince Lendacki.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
If you haven't had one, mark your calendars for 2020–you've missed the season. In the mean time, imagine the fuzziness of a peach, with a sweet and tangy taste similar to a mix of apricot and plum, with a pit like a cherry. Yum.
PHOTOS: Picking Loquats with Vince Lendacki
PHOTOS: Picking Loquats with Vince Lendacki
PHOTOS: Picking Loquats with Vince Lendacki
By Ruta Smith
