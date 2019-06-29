Revelry will release Bro-Quat, an IPA infused with local loquats, on Mon. July 1

Join our friends @revelrybrewing, on Monday, July 1st from 4-10PM for the bottle release of their local foraged Loquat IPA dubbed “Bro-Quat.” A portion of the proceeds goes towards benefiting the Charleston Parks Conservancy! We hope to see y'all there! 🍺 #chsparks #chsevents pic.twitter.com/XTrCBxBrUe — ChasParksConservancy (@CharlestonParks) June 28, 2019

Revelry Brewing will release its loquat IPA, with a release party on Mon. July 1, from 4 to 10 p.m. The "Broquat" is a 7 percent ABV, loquat-infused IPA. A portion of the proceeds from the release party will go to the Parks Conservancy's Charleston Trees.In case you missed our story about it, the loquat — also known as the Japanese plum or those little orange fruits that appear on trees in the spring — is not only edible, but a delicious fruit that is used in drinks, dishes, and now brews around town. Vince Lendacki, Amen Street's bar manager, picked 200 pounds of the fruit for the beer and managed the feat in five days.If you haven't had one, mark your calendars for 2020–you've missed the season. In the mean time, imagine the fuzziness of a peach, with a sweet and tangy taste similar to a mix of apricot and plum, with a pit like a cherry. Yum.