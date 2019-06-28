All the Fourth of July picnics that Charleston needs, from mountains of meat to mimosa kits

click to enlarge
Picnicking for the Fourth is hip. It's cool. It's very IN right now.
Picnicking this Fourth of July? We found all the best bites in town for ya. From full packages to grab and go items, here's what we're snagging before we hit the beach, boat, or park this holiday. (Photo throwback to our Wes Anderson-inspired 2015 Summer Guide
.)
Baskets, platters, boxes, etc.
Chasing the Sun: Hamby Catering 'Summer Days' Meal Package
Hamby Catering's Summer Days Package
feeds up to six for $99 and includes classic Hamby bites like chicken salad sandwiches (half box), pimento cheese mix (one pound) served with Carr's crackers, fresh cut watermelon cubes and assorted cookies (dozen). Packages also come with six bottles of water and your choice of a bottle of AIX Coteaux d'Aix-en-Provence Rosé (2017) or three cans of West + Wilder Sparkling Rosé. Everything comes packed and ready to go in an insulated cooler bag, which is yours to keep and reuse. You can order the package online
or by calling (843) 725-4035.
Ted’s Housemade Basket
For a meat-lovers dream picnic, look no further than Ted's. For $75, you can be treated to a "made in Charleston" basket, with meats and spreads that were made onsite at Ted’s Butcherblock. Vacuum sealed for freshness, the carnivorous package includes: two house-made sausages, house-smoked salmon, housemade pancetta, Ted’s beef jerky, House pimento cheese, and house-smoked salmon spread. You can order your meat and cheese assorted basket online
.
Caviar & Bananas sammy platters
The popular college-area lunchtime spot can provide lunch boxes and sandwich platters for those looking to feed a gaggle of folks this Fourth. Their sandwich platter feeds a minimum of 10 people and features popular sandwiches such as the Caprese, Turkey & Swiss, Chicken Salad Wrap, and the Pimento Cheese. The lunch boxes offer either a salad or a sandwich option, which also includes fresh bread, Zapp's chips and a housemade cookie. Check out all their options online
.
Merc and Mash lunch bags (and salad bowls!)
If you want to go easy on the barbecue this Fourth, Mercantile & Mash has you covered. You can get a sandwich platters with an assortment of gourmet sandwiches. They also have salad bowls and lunch bags, which include a sandwich, Zapp’s chips, a cookie, and bottled water. You can look at their full catering menu online
.
Babas on Cannon platters
Babas on Cannon makes sure all of your pastry needs are satisfied, offering cookie platters by the dozen and small, medium, and large pastry platters. Some sample items include lemon meringue pound cake, banana bread, and brownbutterchocoloatechippecan (try saying that 3 times fast) cookies. Check out their full catering menu online
. You can also snag to-go booze from Babas (which is very cool), from six packs of beer to individually bottled cocktails to mimosa kits.
Barbecue
Swig & Swine tailgate package
No need for a home cookout, bring the barbecue wherever you want to go with Swig & Swine's Tailgate package. They offer three different tailgate packages
depending on how many people you are trying to feed:
— No. 1 costs $97 and feeds 10-15 people. This package includes pork, brisket, sausage, two gallons of tea, four quarts of a side of your choice, and two S&S barbecue sauces.
— No. 2 costs $189 and feeds around 20-25 people. It includes larger quantities of package No. 1, as well as turkey.
— No. 3 can feed a party of 30 to 35 people for $285. This package includes the same food as the others in larger quantities, as well as two pounds of pork belly.
— You also have the option to add wings and a full rack of St. Louis ribs to each package. Sides include mac & cheese, baked potato salad, collards, pickled vegetables, house salad, cole slaw, brunswick stew, beans with Brisket, hash & rice, vinegar slaw, and corn pudding.
Martin's BBQ
Martin’s BBQ has a whole array of options for your Independence Day picnic. You can pick the meats you want a la carte or you can opt for their boxed lunches. If you have more than just the immediate family to feed, you can also check out the Whole Hog picnic packages. The package includes a 170 pound hog that has been smoked for 24 hours served into hog sandwiches for your family and friends (175 to 200 of them)! Check out the full catering menu online
.
Lewis Barbecue
Lewis Barbecue is allowing you to customize your picnic menu to include all of your favorites. From brisket, turkey, pork ribs, sausage, and pulled pork you’ll be able to have the barbecue of your dreams. Check their catering menu
for more meat and sides options.
Home Team BBQ
Home Team has all of the options for your Fourth of July picnic. You can pick up your food, have it delivered, or have them fully cater your event of any size. You can choose from tacos, sliders, salads, and of course barbecue. Take a look at their full catering menu
to see all the options.
Bonus: Wine
Monarch Wine Merchants
are selling what they describe as a "six pack stunner" of wines for your Fourth. This specially curated pack is discounted this week, now available for $164.75. The pack includes bubbles, whites, rose, and reds. (And pairing suggestions, just ask the kind folks at Monarch to give you the deets). Call the shop to order, (843) 576-4585.