Indigo Road celebrates 10 years by donating proceeds from select dishes to Homeless to Hope Fund

Eat the Mash Burger and your $$ go to Homeless to Hope Fund

It’s a happy 10th birthday for The Indigo Road Hospitality Group.



This July, the team — who have 20 concepts and counting across the Carolinas, Tennessee, D.C., Georgia, and Virginia — will be celebrating their milestone by supporting local nonprofit, Homeless to Hope Fund.

Indigo Road is behind downtown staples like O-Ku, The Cocktail Club, The Macintosh, Indaco, Oak, Mercantile and Mash, and The Cedar Room. Managing partner and founder Steve Palmer started Indigo Road in 2009, with O-Ku opening the next year.



Steve Palmer

In honor of their first decade, Indigo Road plans to pay it forward by raising $20,000 for the Homeless to Hope Fund.



The fund was founded in Feb. 2016 by Mayor John Tecklenburg and is used to assist individuals and families in their transition to permanent housing through service providers located in the Charleston area. The fund is overseen by the Palmetto Project, a locally based statewide nonprofit.



According to data collected by the Lowcountry Homeless Coalition, "the number of unsheltered individuals experiencing homelessness increased by nearly 260 percent over 2007-2017.



Palmer, who also co-founded addiction support group Ben's Friends, has a few words on the importance of contributing locally: "Charleston is and will always be home and it’s an honor to give back to those in need in the city that has supported our mission since the beginning."





To raise money for the Homeless to Hope Fund, Indigo Road has pledged to donate the proceeds from select menu items at every restaurant — each of Indigo Road’s 20 locations are assisting in the effort to reach the $20,000 goal. All proceeds from these items will aid the homeless in transitioning into permanent housing. Check out the local specials below, and make your reservation:

Order a Double Standard with house-infused serrano gin at Cocktail Club

Beef carpaccio with arugula salad, preserved lemon vinaigrette, parmigiano-reggiano, toasted baguetteHoly City Sipper made with Lunazul silver tequila, Cointreau, blood orange soda, grapefruit juice, Luxardo liqueur, chili lime salted rimWagyu tartare with shallots, chives, sesame, soy aioli, lotus chips, and quail eggSak-gria with sake, St. Germain, and seasonal fruitPopcorn with bacon spiceDouble Standard with house-infused serrano gin cucumber vodka blended with ginger, cilantro, lime juice, and celery bittersHouse-made ricotta gnudi with celery, soubise, pork snow, black truffle, Portabella, chive blossomFried artichokes with walnut anchovy vinaigrette and parmesanUp Spritz Creek made with Aperol, rosemary, dandelion, lemon, and bubblesMash Burger with two beef patties, bacon, cheddar, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, and Merc sauce on brioche bunSteve Palmer with cold brew coffee, lime juice, and lime oleo saccharumMash Burger with two beef patties, bacon, cheddar, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, and Merc sauce on brioche bunOld Fashioned