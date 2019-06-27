East Cooper Meals on Wheels launches campaign to address lack of fruits and veggies for homebound residents

East Cooper Meals on Wheels (ECMOW) is no stranger to making a difference in the Charleston area. The organization delivers nutritious meals to residents in Mt. Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Cainhoy, and Wando who are unable to get their own.
It's just one of the many ways that the organization plays an active role in assisting the homebound and underprivileged.
Now, ECMOW has launched their “Fruitful Summer” campaign, which works to address the barriers surrounding access to fresh fruit and vegetables for the homebound.
If you’re curious as to why there is an entire campaign devoted to solely fresh produce, a study produced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows why it’s crucial: Turns out, very few Americans (just one in 10, to be specific) consume the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables. So, naturally, the homebound suffer greatly in this department.
This kind of shopping can require big bucks, too. George Roberts, president and CEO of ECMOW explains, “Fresh fruit and vegetables are expensive. And we want those who enjoy our meals to also be eating in a way that promotes their health and makes them stronger from the inside out.”
ECMOW is addressing the situation head-on by accepting donations that will provide residents with their seasonal doses of produce.
“Our Fruitful Summer campaign will generate resources to ensure that none of our homebound neighbors, regardless of age or income, ever pays or is placed on a wait list,” says Roberts.
There are a couple of incentives to contribute to the cause. For starters, a donation of $100 will help deliver 30 healthy meals with fresh fruits and veggies to a homebound resident. While that’s a significant number, Lerato LLC
is prepared to double them. Lerato is a 180-acre master planned community in Mt. pleasant where "recreation, shopping, education, and gracious family living all reside in a unique park-like setting."
“We try to lead by example and support organizations that have a positive impact in our community. We hope to make an impact by partnering with East Cooper Meals on Wheels to match all donations of $100 or more during its Fruitful Summer campaign,” says Bobby Summers, director of marketing and community relations at Lerato LLC.
Find out more about how you can get involved and share the fruits and veggies at ecmow.org
