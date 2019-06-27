Charleston native Kardea Brown appears in two Food Network shows this July

It’s a good day when a Charleston native makes it big.



Born and raised on the Sea Islands, Kardea Brown grew up "in a big family with a passion for food, especially the beloved recipes passed down from generation to generation." Helping her grandmother prepare traditional Gullah/Geechee dishes is how Brown spent her time when she wasn’t pursuing a degree in Psychology at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Ga.





Upon moving to New Jersey to continue her academic career, she found herself filming her very first TV pilot. The rest, as they say, is history.



This July, Brown will appear in not one but two Food Network shows. The first is Cupcake Championship, premiering Mon. July 1 at 9 p.m. ET. The premise of the new five-episode series is that the country's "most creative cupcake makers" will battle it out each week in two rounds of competition for a $10,000 cash prize. Brown is the show's host and is joined by judge Maureen McCormick plus a revolving panel of guest judges including Nacho Aguirre, Lerome Campbell, Amirah Kassem, Stella Parks, Gesine Prado, and Joshua John Russell.



The next show, Delicious Miss Brown — which was filmed in Charleston — premieres Sun. July 28 at 11:30 a.m. ET and follows Brown's culinary journey, from the coast of South Carolina to her grandmother's kitchen to the small screen. Brown learned to make traditional Gullah dishes from her grandmother, from a traditional Sunday supper after crabbing on the dock to a Lowcountry Boil at the beach. Brown will share these special cultural and culinary moments with the world in this new series.