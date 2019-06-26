Halls Signature Events helps you kick off the weekend with this Thursday's Beer Bonanza

Tomorrow, Thurs. June 27, kick off the weekend (and the rest of summer) with Halls Signature Events and Southern Eagle Distributors' Summer Beer Bonanza. Think of the event, starting at 6 p.m. at 5 Faber St., as a luxe backyard barbecue. There will be

corn hole, giant beer pong, and even a mechanical shark.



They don't call it beer bonanza for nothin — guests will choose from 10 ice cold brews including Wicked Weed's Watermelon & Dragonfruit session sour and Uncle Rick's Pilsner, Palmetto Brewing's Idle Speed salted lime lager and Nice & Brite gose, New Belgium's Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza and Passion Fruit kolsch, Stone's Xocoveza Mexican Hot Chocolate imperial stout and Revengeful Spirit imperial IPA, Austin Eastciders' pineapple cider, and Golden Road's Mango Cart wheat ale.



Small bites include:



— local oysters with watermelon caviar and cucumber mignonette

— snapper ceviche with red onion, peppers, cucumber, and citrus

— house-made corn tortillas, seared Mahi, cabbage, pickled red onion, and 'Idle Speed' aioli



... and desserts like an exotic fruit tart with passion fruit, mango, and banana, coconut tres leches cake, and a chocolate tart with orange habanero.





Event Details Summer Beer Bonanza @ Halls Signature Events 5 Faber St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., June 27, 6-9 p.m. Price: $67 Foodie Events and City Picks Map