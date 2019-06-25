Off Track Ice Cream announces opening on Beaufain St. this Sat. July 29

View this post on Instagram
📣Time for a BIIIIIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!📣 We are SO excited to share that we will be OPENING😱our doors for the very first time this Saturday, June 29th!!! Opening at 1pm sharp⚡️and plan to stay open until 8pm. (Holding shortened hours of 1pm-8pm until next Thursday in order to get our feet wet. 💦 Normal hours will be 10am-10pm Sunday-Wednesday & 10am-11pm Thursday-Saturday.) 🍦🍦We will Not have our full menu available at opening.🍦🍦We will have about half of our current menu flavors [~10 out of 20] made and available, (combo of traditional and vegan flavors) and we will continue to make the remainder throughout the next week or two and add to the menu as swiftly as we can⚡️We hope to have you in!👯♀️And don’t forget, we’ve got @springbok_coffee_roasters coffee and cold brew☕️ + @macaroonboutiquecharleston baked goods🥐too.😍 Let us know if you’ll be joining us this weekend down in the comments! 🙏🏼💖👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼