Off Track Ice Cream announces opening on Beaufain St. this Sat. July 29

I scream, you scream, Beaufain Street finally has ice cream! Well, almost. Off Track Ice Cream officially opens its doors this Sat. June 29 at 1 p.m. When we chatted with Off Track owners Marc and Alissa Zera this spring, they were aiming for a Memorial Day opening. Between finishing construction on the stunning space and the task of making a hellofa lot of ice cream, that date got pushed. The couple has teased some flavors, both vegan and dairy, on social media, and has popped up at events around town with some scoops. General consensus? Keep it comin.'In their announcement, the Zeras say they won't have all their flavors ready this weekend, but they'll have at least 10 of their 20 traditional and vegan ice creams ready to go. They're also selling Springbok cold brew and Macaroon Boutique Charleston baked goods.With temps steadily climbing into the swamp of summer, the Zera's timing couldn't be better. Check out BTS videos of the making of the vanilla bean ice cream — no extract here, just "whole, fresh Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans" — and the key lime pie flavor with freshly baked graham cracker chunks mixed in on the shop's Instagram . Then head to 6 Beaufain this Sat. for a scoop (or four).