Off Track Ice Cream announces opening on Beaufain St. this Sat. July 29

Off Track Ice Cream opening in May on Beaufain Street with cold brew shakes, locally sourced flavors, and vegan scoops

Milk, cream, sugar, egg = 🍦

Marc and Alissa Zera's new scoop shop, Off Track Ice Cream, is set to soft open (if everything goes according to plan) over Memorial Day weekend, with a grand opening planned for the following weekend.

By Mary Scott Hardaway

