Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Off Track Ice Cream announces opening on Beaufain St. this Sat. July 29

We're melting for a scoop

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 11:03 AM

SCREENSHOT
  • Screenshot
I scream, you scream, Beaufain Street finally has ice cream! Well, almost. Off Track Ice Cream officially opens its doors this Sat. June 29 at 1 p.m.

When we chatted with Off Track owners Marc and Alissa Zera this spring, they were aiming for a Memorial Day opening. Between finishing construction on the stunning space and the task of making a hellofa lot of ice cream, that date got pushed. The couple has teased some flavors, both vegan and dairy, on social media, and has popped up at events around town with some scoops. General consensus? Keep it comin.'
In their announcement, the Zeras say they won't have all their flavors ready this weekend, but they'll have at least 10 of their 20 traditional and vegan ice creams ready to go. They're also selling Springbok cold brew and Macaroon Boutique Charleston baked goods.

With temps steadily climbing into the swamp of summer, the Zera's timing couldn't be better. Check out BTS videos of the making of the vanilla bean ice cream — no extract here, just "whole, fresh Madagascar Bourbon vanilla beans" — and the key lime pie flavor with freshly baked graham cracker chunks mixed in on the shop's Instagram. Then head to 6 Beaufain this Sat. for a scoop (or four).

View this post on Instagram

📣Time for a BIIIIIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!📣 We are SO excited to share that we will be OPENING😱our doors for the very first time this Saturday, June 29th!!! Opening at 1pm sharp⚡️and plan to stay open until 8pm. (Holding shortened hours of 1pm-8pm until next Thursday in order to get our feet wet. 💦 Normal hours will be 10am-10pm Sunday-Wednesday & 10am-11pm Thursday-Saturday.) 🍦🍦We will Not have our full menu available at opening.🍦🍦We will have about half of our current menu flavors [~10 out of 20] made and available, (combo of traditional and vegan flavors) and we will continue to make the remainder throughout the next week or two and add to the menu as swiftly as we can⚡️We hope to have you in!👯‍♀️And don’t forget, we’ve got @springbok_coffee_roasters coffee and cold brew☕️ + @macaroonboutiquecharleston baked goods🥐too.😍 Let us know if you’ll be joining us this weekend down in the comments! 🙏🏼💖👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼

A post shared by Off Track Ice Cream (@offtrackicecream) on

