Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Duck Donuts launches delivery service with fees waived now through June 30

A dozen to your doorstep

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge A bevy of beauties. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • A bevy of beauties.
Can't make it out of bed but need a strawberry icing, sprinkle laden donut like nobody's business?

Well, now you can get a dozen of your favorite sweet treats delivered right to your door with a few clicks. This week Duck Donuts announced that they're partnering with delivery service DoorDash to bring the goods to you at your convenience. In addition to donuts, you can order breakfast sammies plus hot and iced coffee drinks.

Founded in 2006, Duck Donuts is one of the nation’s fastest-growing donut franchises. There are now 81 total locations, with Charleston's West Ashley shop nearing a year old.

"The launch of our delivery feature allows Duck Donuts to provide an additional source of convenience for our customers as the increase in demand for delivery significantly continues to rise," said CEO and founder of Duck Donuts Russ DiGilio in a press release.

Duck Donuts is all about freedom when it comes to ordering. While there are plenty of custom and seasonal options to choose from, you can get as crazy as you’d like when choosing your toppings — no minimum spending amount is required. No matter what you decide, all can be created and ordered online with the delivery option rather than in-store pickup.


Order now through Sun. June 30 for free delivery. Delivery hours are between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.  

Duck Donuts
1812 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. 
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun.-Thurs. and 6:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.
Breakfast
