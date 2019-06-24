What's Poppin': 30+ ways to sip and sup this week

click to enlarge File

The clear skies have returned and so have your weekly sips, treats, and celebrations. Check it out:

Monday

Visit more than 20 area bars and restaurants this week for Negroni Week. Read all about the international campaign here

Start of the new week got ya down? Container Bar’s Uncontained Comedy show is your cure. Hang out with them from 8:30-10:30 p.m. for a much-needed laugh.

It’s bingo Monday with Lowtide Brewing on Johns Island starting at 7 p.m.

Time for round two of Taco Tequila Kombat. Head to The Royal American at 7 p.m. for the friendly competition.

Tuesday

Rockstar Connect is hosting a networking event at Baystreet Biergarten from 6-8 p.m.

Krystyna’s Authentic Polish Food Truck will be at 1000 West Apartments in West Ashley from 5-8 p.m.

Bike, eat cake, repeat. It’s all about balance. Join the weekly Tuesday Night Cake Ride with Charleston Bicycle Company at 6:15 p.m.

Mellow Mushroom in West Ashley has team trivia every Tues. at 8 p.m.

Celebrate the end of another work day with a half price bottle of wine every Tues. at Bowties.

Wednesday



Enjoy Wine on the Water in the Riley Park Club from 6-8 p.m. Tastings include Meiomi Wines, Cooper & Theif, Ruffino, and more.

Alice’s Table is hosting Pineapple Wishes and Mai Tai Dreams at Dalila’s from 6:30-9:30 p.m. with tastings and a cocktail demonstration.





Bohemian Bull has your $3 “build your own” burgers from 4-10 p.m.

Thursday

Taco Boy Summerville hosts their grand opening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a mariachi band, face painting, and "bubble fun."

Prep for the weekend at Halls Signature Events with their Summer Beer Bonanza from 6-9 p.m. Beer, small plates, yard games — need we say more?

Another week, another beer launch. Hang with Charles Towne Fermentory for the release of their 167 Lager, for which they partnered with 167 Raw. The celebration starts at 5 p.m.

Bourbon N’ Bubbles is hosting a Veuve Clicquot Summer Social from 6-11 p.m. with surprise pours, small plates, and a live DJ, all on a red carpet.



Sip vino paired with cupcakes at Josephine Wine Bar and Sugar Bakeshop's joint event starting at 4:30 p.m.



Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a wine tasting every Thurs. from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.— this one should be fun, promising "dirty and rowdy deliciousness."

Friday

2Nixons is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m.





East Bay Wine & Spirits is having a free tasting of Nippitaty Gin from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

The Blended Burger Contest is still happening at Zero Restaurant + Bar. Help Chef Vinson Petrillo bring home a Charleston win by trying one of his sustainable burgers, made from beef and mushrooms.

Looking for a post-game hangout? Head to O’Brion’s Pub and Grille on James Island for a RiverDogs afterparty.

Saturday

It’s the 7th Annual ‘Murica Bar Crawl. Meet at The Brick 3 p.m. dressed in your best red, white, and blue.

A Margaritaville-themed Dinner Buffet is all we’ve ever wanted and it’s happening from 5-9 p.m. at Daniel Island Club.

Ink N Ivy is hosting Brunch-ish from 12-4 p.m. with a DJ, $15 Champagne bottles, and good vibes.

It’s pint night with Frothy Beard Brewing and the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network. Enjoy some brews, a raffle, and support the dolphins from 5-8 p.m.

Tradesmen Brewing is having a Spin, Sip & Support fundraiser pop-up to benefit the Alzheimer's Association from 5-9 p.m. Come out for a beer, a stationary ride, and a good cause.

Low Country Harley Davidson says Sat. lunches are on them from 11 a.m. until supplies last. Stop by for a bite and a conversation with the team.

Sunday

Baystreet Biergarten is back this Sun. with your themed brunch. This week, join them for their Who Run The World Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not just bingo, but music bingo. Head to Charleston Sports Pub on James Island from 12-3 p.m. for a “greatest hits” themed game.

Palmetto Brewing is hosting a Sunday Funday Fundraiser from 12-8 p.m. to support Team Grimm and Make-A-Wish South Carolina.

Get dressed up and head to Wild Common from 5-10 p.m. for a Puerto Rico pop-up dinner as part of the restaurant's new series.

Join Edmund’s Oast Exchange and certified Sommelier Sarah O’ Kelley for a Champagne 101 class consisting of four wine tastings.



Slow it down with Slow Food Charleston's Ark of Taste dinner starting at 5 p.m.