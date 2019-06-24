Eat

Sugar Bakeshop owners announce they're leaving Charleston — but the shop will remain in good hands

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 12:45 PM

  Kat Palmisano has been baking at Sugar for four years
Sugar Bakeshop owners David Bouffard and Bill Bowick have announced that they're leaving the Lowcountry to live on their farm in Maine. Fear not, though, sweet seekers — the owners are leaving the precious Cannon Street spot in good hands. 

  The shop's original owners will be farming in Maine, but promise to visit this "special place on Earth" frequently
Baker Kathryn Christensen Palmisano, who has worked her magic at Sugar for four years, will take over the shop, along with some assistance from some unnamed partners who "know and love our Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood, and who feel strongly that Sugar should remain a presence here."

Palmisano attended the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont and has worked at (now shuttered) Two Boroughs Larder here in Charleston, and at Coppa and Toro in Boston.

Bouffard and Bowick say that Palmisano is a "guiding presence at Sugar" and "maintains a stellar level of professionalism sprinkled liberally with her sunny disposition."

The two architects-turned-bakers promise that the shop, which they opened in the fall of 2007, will remain the "small batch, from scratch neighborhood bakery you know and love." The rest of the Sugar team will remain, with Palmisano at the helm. They'll whip up Sugar favorites (hello, lemon curd cupcakes) while playing with new recipes and flavor options.

Sate your sweet tooth and say 'hello' to Palmisano Mon.-Sat. at 59 1/2 Cannon St. If you prefer to pair your cupcakes with vino, be sure to stop by Josephine Wine Bar this Thurs. starting at 4:30 p.m. for Sips & Sweets.
