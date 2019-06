Charleston restaurants get in on Negroni Week, mixing up Campari for a good cause, June 24-30

click to enlarge Lauren Nelson

Parcel 32's 442 King Negroni

Charleston Negroni Week participants include ...

made with Brugal 1888 rum, coconut infused Campari, Aixa sweet vermouth, orange soda, and coconut ice water.





Is there any better feeling than sipping on a spirit-forward cocktail knowing your hard-earned $$ is going to a good cause? We didn't think so.magazine and Campari's international Negroni Week campaign runs Mon. June 24-Sun. June 30. The campaign, launched in 2013, has grown from a little over 100 participants to more than 10,000 venues around the globe. In six years these bars and restaurants have collectively raised about $2 million for charitable causes.This year, more than a dozen Charleston area participants have chosen charity partners including Lowcountry Food Bank, Lambda Legal, CORE, Wild Foundation, Slow Food International, No Kid Hungry, PAWS, Surfrider Foundation, Giving Kitchen, and Restaurant Workers Community Foundation.Many of the venues are sticking with the classic three ingredient Negroni — Campari, gin, vermouth — while others are getting a little more creative with their offerings. We've listed the participants below, and highlighted a few of our favorite concoctions. Find a full list at negroniweek.com.

— served on a large single rock, made with St. George Bruto Americano and Atxa red vermouth, served with an orange twist.Find an OG Negroni, White Negroni, and a few other fun twists.take on the classic soda fountain beverage made in the style of a traditional 1940s egg cream with sparkling gin, Campari, Campari syrup, sweet vermouth, vanilla ice cream, and candied orange.— A Negroni sour, a micro pour of Negroni shaken with lemon and sugar.infused vodka with blood oranges, cardamom, juniper berries, and cloves plus Campari and Charleston Sercial Madeira.made with High Wire sorghum whiskey, carpano antica, Campari, and Jack Rudy bitters.