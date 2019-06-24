Charleston restaurants get in on Negroni Week, mixing up Campari for a good cause, June 24-30

click to enlarge
Lauren Nelson
Parcel 32's 442 King Negroni
Is there any better feeling than sipping on a spirit-forward cocktail knowing your hard-earned $$ is going to a good cause? We didn't think so.
Imbibe
magazine and Campari's international Negroni Week
campaign runs Mon. June 24-Sun. June 30. The campaign, launched in 2013, has grown from a little over 100 participants to more than 10,000 venues around the globe. In six years these bars and restaurants have collectively raised about $2 million for charitable causes.
This year, more than a dozen Charleston area participants have chosen charity partners including Lowcountry Food Bank, Lambda Legal, CORE, Wild Foundation, Slow Food International, No Kid Hungry, PAWS, Surfrider Foundation, Giving Kitchen, and Restaurant Workers Community Foundation.
Many of the venues are sticking with the classic three ingredient Negroni — Campari, gin, vermouth — while others are getting a little more creative with their offerings. We've listed the participants below, and highlighted a few of our favorite concoctions. Find a full list at negroniweek.com.
Charleston Negroni Week participants include ...
Babas on Cannon
Bar Mash
Count to 1888 — made with Brugal 1888 rum, coconut infused Campari, Aixa sweet vermouth, orange soda, and coconut ice water.
Cocktail Club
Doar Bros.
Edmund's Oast
Modern Negroni
— served on a large single rock, made with St. George Bruto Americano and Atxa red vermouth, served with an orange twist.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
The Gin Joint
Full. Negroni. Menu. —
Find an OG Negroni, White Negroni, and a few other fun twists.
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
Indaco
The Living Room
Negroni Egg Cream —
take on the classic soda fountain beverage made in the style of a traditional 1940s egg cream with sparkling gin, Campari, Campari syrup, sweet vermouth, vanilla ice cream, and candied orange.
LowLife Bar
The Macintosh
Melfi's
Dr. Melfi’s Medicine
— A Negroni sour, a micro pour of Negroni shaken with lemon and sugar.
Palace Hotel
Prohibition
Parcel 32
The 442 King —
infused vodka with blood oranges, cardamom, juniper berries, and cloves plus Campari and Charleston Sercial Madeira.
Rec Room
Roxbury Mercantile
Palmetto Boulevardier —
made with High Wire sorghum whiskey, carpano antica, Campari, and Jack Rudy bitters.
Tradd's
Warehouse
The Watch