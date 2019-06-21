The newest Taco Boy will open in Summerville on Wed. June 26

click to enlarge
The third location of always-poppin' taco joint, Taco Boy
, opens in Summerville's Nexton development on Wed. June 26. Owners Karalee Fallert and April Bennett will bring the tacos, margs, and festive decor you're familiar with downtown and on Folly to 106 Front St.
In a press release Fallert says, "We are proud to bring our Taco Boy concept to the popular and ever-growing area of Summerville, and especially to Nexton, where we feel sure we will fit right in with the forward-thinking community."
Taco Boy joins several other Charleston-based restaurants in the Nexton development, including Halls Chophouse and Fuji Sushi.
The 5,400-square-foot Summerville location features interiors that Fallert and Bennett sourced from San Miguel de Allende, Mexico on a team research trip last year. Diners can look forward to fresh, house-made tortillas made on an "authentic Mexican tortilla-making machine," to be installed soon after opening. The machine will provide tortillas for all three Taco Boy locations.
The Summerville restaurant will also have a greenhouse patio, custom designed by Nexus Greenhouses
. That 1,500-square-foot space will be full of subtropical plants and flowers and available for outdoor dining and private parties year-round.
On June 26 celebrate Taco Boy No. 3 with a fiesta starting at 4 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting, live mariachi band, face painting, and more.