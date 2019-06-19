Vintage Lounge announces new chef plus new seasonal small plates

click to enlarge
They've already been officially named
the most beautiful bar in the state by Architectural Digest
and unofficially christened best place to sip a wine cocktail by this writer — we're staring you down, New York Sour (last year's SWIG cover girl
). Now, Vintage Lounge can add elevated, seasonal small plate slinger to their resume.
Classically French trained executive chef Dylan Walker comes to Vintage from the Sacramento, Calif. area, where he served as exec chef of Boulevard Bistro in Elk Grove, head pastry chef at the Roxy Restaurant in Sacramento, and head chef at Preserve in nearby Winters.
"I'm thrilled to be in this beautiful city and privileged to work with such a dedicated and knowledgeable team," said Walker in a press release. "I look forward to sharing my passion with the people of Charleston by creating a special dining experience for our guests with dishes that highlight unique and sustainable ingredients local to our area."
Before Walker, the Vintage menu featured a selection of cheese and charcuterie, plus small plates including the pan con tomate, piquillo peppers, and a wild mushroom flatbread. Walker's new dishes "are a bit more elevated with an emphasis on local, sustainable ingredients that are produced/raised/caught by local people."
For example, the local crudo dish with heirloom tomato, English cukes, radish, lime, and flake salt uses fish caught by local folks at Abundant Seafood.
Other Walker creations include a watermelon salad with goat cheese, balsamic reduction, and pistachio; seared foie gras with toasted brioche and house-made strawberry preserve; sweet breads with bohlmann sauce, red grapes, and chirvel; and citrus olive oil cake with berry coulis and orange whipped cream. Check out the full menu below.