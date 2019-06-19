Eat

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Proof and the Dewberry's Living Room honored in Tales of the Cocktail awards

Winners announced in July

Posted by Sara Srochi on Wed, Jun 19, 2019 at 3:56 PM

click to enlarge The Dewberry’s Living Room is all about the design elements — and the drinks - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • The Dewberry’s Living Room is all about the design elements — and the drinks
Two Charleston bars have been honored as part of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation 2019 Spirited Awards.

The foundation received submissions from all over the world, and has just released the top 10 honoree lists divided by regions in the United States (East, Central, West) and internationally. Think of this list as the James Beard for libations, the Oscars of cocktails.

Tale of the Cocktail, a hospitality industry advocacy group, holds a popular convention each year in New Orleans and several other events around the world.

The Living Room at the Dewberry was named as one of the top 10 American hotel bars and Proof was named to the regional top 10 lists for Best Cocktail Bar and Best Bar Teams.

The winners for every category will be announced on July 20 at 7 p.m. Celebrate Charleston's honorees by having a drink at both the Dewberry and Proof.

