Snag specialty cocktails from 5Church at this year's Art of Jazz series

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Three performances, three drinks, three cheers for live music, eh?
You've got three chances to see live jazz in the Gibbes Museum of Art this summer as part of the Gibbes and Charleston Jazz's Art of Jazz series. It all kicks off tomorrow, Wed. June 19 at 6 p.m. with a performance from the Richard White trio. You can still buy tickets online
.
5Church has joined the fun, contributing some specialty cocktails to the series, inspired by the performers (reminiscent of the Spoleto Sips campaign
, perhaps?) . Tomorrow you can sip on the Richard White Russian while enjoying tunes from the Richard White Trio. The drink is made with Svedka, Kahlua, Godiva white chocolate, and half and half.
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., June 19, 6-7 p.m.
843-641-0011
Price:
$25 | $20 for members | $10 for students
Music
The Lee Barbour Trio heads to the Gibbes on July 24. Pair the tunes with a drink; The Lee Barbour Trio is a "robust blend" of Bulleit bourbon, Cynar, and solon sweet Vermouth topped with a spritz of Laphorig and a lemon twist garnish.
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., July 24, 6-7 p.m.
843-641-0011
Price:
$25 | $20 for members | $10 for students
Music
Finally, on Aug. 21, round out the series with the Arsak Sirunyan Quartet. The Sirunyan Sunset is made with Lunazul tequila, Salerno blood orange, orange juice, and an orange wedge garnish.
@ Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Wed., Aug. 21, 6-7 p.m.
843-641-0011
Price:
$25 | $20 for members | $10 for students
Music and Concert Music