What's Poppin: 25+ things to eat and drink this week

The weather may not be consistent, but luckily the food scene is. Indoors or outdoors, here’s where you should be sipping and snacking this week:



Monday

Kick the week off with a full shopping bag. Fix Salon Studio is hosting Sip, Shop, Succulent. The pop up features The Find, a ladies consignment boutique, $15 “make and take” succulents, and wine pours from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Brewery Comedy Tour is at Charles Towne Fermentory tonight starting at 7:15 p.m. Come out for a laugh and a local brew.

Wind down every Monday at Frothy Beard Brewing Company with Bendy Brewski Yoga. Bring your mat and your spirit to the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m. for a $15 session + pint.



Tuesday

Famous NYC bar The Dead Rabbit pops up at Prohibition tonight starting at 9 p.m.

It’s game on at The Tattooed Moose in West Ashley. If you’ve got a sick sense of humor and love a little healthy competition, come out at 8:30 p.m. for a free game of Cards Against Humanity.

Celebrate with El Pincho at their taco mural unveiling patio party from 5-9 p.m. Support local artists Luck Endicott and Indigo and enjoy a drink during tequila happy hour.

Wine & Company is hosting a New World vs Old World Wine Tasting with Jessica Henson from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Charleston Green Drinks will be at Bohemian Bull with SC Native Plant Society at 5:30 p.m. Learn more about native plants, sustainability, and our ecosystem while munching on a burger.

Wednesday

Never judge a wine by its cover. Edmund’s Oast Exchange hosts a blind tasting every Wed. at 5 p.m.

Pub Fare Burgers is at Revelry’s The Hold from 4-10 p.m.

Bubbles + Pearls is every Wed. at Parcel 32 from 5-10 p.m. with all of your oysters shucked and ready to go for $1.50. Grab a select bottle of bubbles for half-off to go along with them.

It’s Yappy Hour at FUEL Charleston with Pet Helpers. Stop by for a drink, pet the doggos, and learn more about how to adopt your own.

Paint with a Buzz is back at The Skinny Dip with Palette Knife: Neon Palms. Show off your acrylic skills while sipping on a glass of frosé from 6-8 p.m.

Thursday

If you think know your Disney movies, head to Baystreet Biergarten for Pixar Trivia. If not, hang out on the patio and enjoy a drink with friends.

Don’t forget arm day. Axe Throwing is at Palmetto Brewery at 6 p.m.

Spend your evening at Rose Pavillion in Hampton Park every Thurs. from 6-8:30 p.m for a Summer Series full of live music and food trucks.

If acrylic isn’t your forte, try Un-Wined with Watercolor at Parcel 32. From 6-8 p.m you can let your hands wander as you treat yourself to happy hour.

Friday

Cheers to the release of Way Out There Hibiscus Gose by Baker and Brewer. Come learn how they worked with Blue Ion Outpost to create an impressive new brew.

Drag your significant other to Date Night at the Barre for a drink and a good sweat. Session starts at 6 p.m. and is being held at Studio Barre in James Island.

Want to make the most of that hour lunch break? Head to Carolina Ale House for National Take Back Your Lunch Day and celebrate for as long as you’ve got.

Karaoke is back at Daps Breakfast and Imbibe. Whether you’re on or off key, be there at 7 p.m. for a drink and a laugh.



2Nixons is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday

Zombie Bob’s Extravaganza is where it’s at all day long with dessert food trucks, Blade & Bull Axe Throwing, and of course, pizza from Zombie Bob’s. If you think you know your horror films, end the party with a 60 Second Horror Film Challenge benefiting the Charleston Animal Society.





Celebrate the grand opening of Jen’s Hideaway, an upstairs bar at The Tattooed Moose in West Ashley. Free games all day, $3 select shots, and $4 Wicked Weed drafts.



Starting at 11 a.m. Holy City Brewing opens their AquaLounge for a special barrel-aged beer showcase with throwback '60s and '70s eats from the kitchen.



Release your inner pirate at the Charleston Rum Fest starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday

Pet Helpers is at Franny’s Farmacy Charleston 1-3 p.m. for double the fun: an adoption event and a grand opening celebration.

The Alley knows what’s up in this summer humidity. Visit them for half-off nearly everything, every Sun. Literally.

Chucktown Bar & Grill is the life of the sea every Sun. from 4-8 p.m. Party with them and their DJ while enjoying a seafood special.



The Pink Argyle: Phoking Dinner (originally scheduled for May) takes place at 5 p.m. at Society Hall. Read all about the new dinner series here.