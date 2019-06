Famous NYC bar The Dead Rabbit pops up at Prohibition tonight

The Holy City gets a taste of " the World's Best Bar" tonight Mon. June 17 at 9 p.m. at Prohibition Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.Famous NYC bar The Dead Rabbit, known for its modern twist on an Irish pub and extensive whiskey collection, sends two of its 'tenders — Anna Kremen and Genesis Cruz — for a special one night only appearance on King Street. Business Insider , which named Dead Rabbit the best bar in America two years in a row, wrote in 2016, "The Irish-American tavern, located just minutes from Wall Street, is one of the best-kept secrets of business folk working in New York City's Financial District. It also draws a regular crowd of Irish tourists, thanks to the pub's 145 varieties of Irish whiskey."Be sure to stop by tonight for drinks from The Dead Rabbit cocktail menu . Fingers crossed (or maybe rabbit's foot clutched?) they have the Led Zeppelin with blanco tequila, green chili, pink grapefruit, lemongrass, guava, lime, and salt.