Monday, June 17, 2019

Famous NYC bar The Dead Rabbit pops up at Prohibition tonight

Posted by Sara Srochi on Mon, Jun 17, 2019 at 11:16 AM

@deadrabbitnyc allows guests to enjoy world-class cocktails in the comfort of a cozy Irish pub. Perhaps that’s why they scored World’s Best Bar in 2016, and snagged North America’s Best Bar 4 years in a row. We’re proud of our kinsmen, and even more so, inspired. So we’re pumped to host Dead Rabbit bartenders Genesis Cruz and Anna Kremen Monday evening. Come ask what it’s like to serve drinks in the world’s most celebrated bar! Maybe they’ll reveal a mixology secret or two. (Just make sure you pass the info on to us!) . . . #prohibitionchs #bestbar #worldsbest #worldsbestbar #imbibe #imbibegram #punch #deadrabbits @deadrabbitnyc #bartender #mixology #mixologists #bartenderz #bartendress #kingstreet #holycitydrinks #chsfoodandbev #chsfood #chsdrinks #chscocktails

The Holy City gets a taste of "the World's Best Bar" tonight Mon. June 17 at 9 p.m. at Prohibition Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

Famous NYC bar The Dead Rabbit, known for its modern twist on an Irish pub and extensive whiskey collection, sends two of its 'tenders — Anna Kremen and Genesis Cruz — for a special one night only appearance on King Street.

Business Insider, which named Dead Rabbit the best bar in America two years in a row, wrote in 2016, "The Irish-American tavern, located just minutes from Wall Street, is one of the best-kept secrets of business folk working in New York City's Financial District. It also draws a regular crowd of Irish tourists, thanks to the pub's 145 varieties of Irish whiskey."

Be sure to stop by tonight for drinks from The Dead Rabbit cocktail menu. Fingers crossed (or maybe rabbit's foot clutched?) they have the Led Zeppelin with blanco tequila, green chili, pink grapefruit, lemongrass, guava, lime, and salt.
