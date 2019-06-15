McCrady's named one of Wine Enthusiast's 100 best wine restaurants of 2019

click to enlarge
For the third year in a row McCrady's has taken home top vino honors from Wine Enthusiast.
The restaurant joins the list of 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2019
— the only spot in South Carolina to make the cut.
Wine Enthusiast
notes that their list is not a ranking and that there are no precise parameters for who makes the list (i.e. no 'matrix of number of bottles, prices, or types of food'). Rather the list is "a selection of restaurants where wine is shared and celebrated, and where, in our experiences, the selection, food, service and atmosphere are all exceptional."
McCrady's sommelier Myres McDougal
says, "In the last two years as a tasting menu-only restaurant with wine pairings, I am excited that guests are sitting down and relaxing to enjoy a full wine pairing. The scope of what the guests like and/or are willing to try is opening wider and wider. It makes pouring unfiltered orange wine with hoisin-barbecued cobia a lot easier."
