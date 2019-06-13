Wild Common introduces Puerto Rican-influenced dinner series starting June 30

click to enlarge
Chef Pagán serves up food inspired by his heritage three times this summer.
Take a trip to Puerto Rico this summer with a special dinner series at Wild Common, influenced by chef Orlando Pagán's heritage. The tasting menu showcases the chef's family recipes and traditional Puerto Rican dishes, drawing on flavors of the country's culinary heritage, rooted in Spain, Africa, and Tainos.
Pagán will be whipping up street food, a couple main courses, and dessert. Pair that ish with some rum, y'all.
The dinners take place on the last Sunday of each month, starting on Sun. June 30. You can make reservations any time between 5-10 p.m. on Resy
.
The prix fixe ($65) menu features four courses and optional cocktail pairings ($45) as well as a flight of Puerto Rican rums ($25).
Look forward to street food-inspired fare like bacalaitos (crispy salt cod fritters), alcapurrias (root vegetable dumplings), and of course, tostones de platano (fried plantains).
Local seafood makes it onto the menu, along with a roasted pork croquette. The sweet stuff includes flan, coconut pudding, and a donut glazed in lemon-honey. Peep the full menu below.
A portion of proceeds from these dinners will be donated to Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen
which raises money for Puerto Ricans still suffering from the effects of 2017's Hurricane Maria.
@ Wild Common
103 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., June 30, 5-10 p.m., Sun., July 28, 5-10 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 25, 5-10 p.m.
Price:
$65/prix fixe, $25/flight of rums, $45/cocktail pairings
