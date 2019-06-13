Macintosh announces new executive chef Stu Rogers (plus fresh menu additions)

click to enlarge Provided

Stuart Rogers comes to the Macintosh from Oak Steakhouse Atlanta

Charleston's "home of the Bacon happy hour" has announced that Stu Rogers will be taking over as executive chef — current chef-partner Jeremiah Bacon will "step into an expanded culinary role" within Indigo Road.Chef Rogers comes from another Indigo Road joint, Oak Steakhouse in Atlanta, and has also worked at The Optimist (a recipient of's "best restaurant" in 2012) and award-winning Aria Restaurant.

"Stu is full of talent with a strong commitment and passion for the industry and his team. He's done some incredible work during his time with us in Atlanta and staying true to our philosophy of promoting talent from within our company, The Macintosh is a great restaurant for him to express his creativity," said Indigo Road founder Steve Palmer in a press release.

From a young age, Rogers learned through his mother, who managed a small beachside restaurant. He has since continued to stay involved with nonprofits such as No Kid Hungry and Slow Food. Rogers' plan is to gradually reveal more of the new menu, drawing from his extensive industry experience and his childhood.

Don't worry, your current favorites will still be available, but here’s what you can expect from Rogers in the near future: asparagus with deviled egg mousse; Hackleback caviar; smoked cauliflower sauce crudité; Welsh rarebit with pastrami beef belly, fried egg, beer-cheese fondue, and pickled mustard seed on rye toast; and pickled shrimp with watermelon, radish, asparagus, benne seed, candied lime, and buttermilk.





The new menu is set to debut in stages throughout the month. Make your Macintosh reservation by calling (843) 789-4299 or OpenTable.