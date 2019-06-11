Eat

Rebel Taqueria hosts Bone Chefs n Hominy pop-up this Thurs. June 13 at Workshop

An homage to the Holy City

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 4:50 PM

This Thurs. June 13 starting at 11 a.m. head to Rebel Taqueria for a Bone Chefs n Hominy pop-up featuring eats from local chefs Evan Love Jackson and Graham Calabria.

The chefs are popping up in response to The New York Times' recent article written after Holy City mainstay Hominy Grill closed earlier this spring: “As mainstays depart, Charleston asks where its restaurant scene is headed.”

They'll be whipping up "unapologetically Southern cuisine" with a goal of honoring and celebrating the culinary history of Charleston by preparing dishes with a focus on local ingredients: i.e. hominy from Geechie Boy Mill's heritage variety.

They'll nixtamalize the hominy to create a pozole, a traditional Mexican soup or stew made with hominy plus meat, and garnished with anything from chile peppers to radishes.

Bone Chefs n Hominy will be at Rebel Taqueria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and dinner starting at 5 p.m. until they sell out. 

Location Details Workshop
Workshop
1503 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 546-5512
Lunch, Dinner (Daily)
Coffee + Tea Shops and Variety
Map

