Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Rebel Taqueria hosts Bone Chefs n Hominy pop-up this Thurs. June 13 at Workshop
An homage to the Holy City
Posted
by Caylin Gregory
on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 4:50 PM
click to enlarge
This Thurs. June 13 starting at 11 a.m. head to Rebel Taqueria for a Bone Chefs n Hominy pop-up featuring eats from local chefs Evan Love Jackson and Graham Calabria.
The chefs are popping up in response to The New York Times
' recent article
written after Holy City mainstay Hominy Grill closed earlier this spring: “As mainstays depart, Charleston asks where its restaurant scene is headed.”
They'll be whipping up "unapologetically Southern cuisine" with a goal of honoring and celebrating the culinary history of Charleston by preparing dishes with a focus on local ingredients: i.e. hominy from Geechie Boy Mill's heritage variety.
They'll nixtamalize the hominy to create a pozole, a traditional Mexican soup or stew made with hominy plus meat, and garnished with anything from chile peppers to radishes.
Bone Chefs n Hominy will be at Rebel Taqueria from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and dinner starting at 5 p.m. until they sell out.
Tags: Bone Chefs & Hominy pop-up, Workshop, Rebel Taqueria, Image