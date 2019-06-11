Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is now open on Coleman with real deal Cosmos, burgers, and even a Mountain Dew creation

click to enlarge Provided/Jonathan Boncek

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails opened in New York's North Gramercy area four years ago with a menu of "modern, innovative, American comfort food" and, as the name so plainly states, craft cocktails. Their Instagram is an instant hangover cure — cheesy mac, stacked smash burgers, boozy punches, and crème fraîche-drenched pancakes. After finding success in the city, the owners looked for another market amenable to their approachable, libation-heavy concept. Enter: Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails Mt. Pleasant.Now open at 705 Coleman Blvd., the Southern sister restaurant is fully clad in reclaimed wood and Edison bulbs, featuring a spirit forward cocktail list with everything from pre-Prohibition classics to a new fad — Turkey Dew Handcraft's Southeast operations director Devin Rizzo, a longtime Lowcountry resident (and former operations director for Swig & Swine), cheerfully describes the plans he has for the space, including a luxe weekend brunch; poolside service at the neighboring Boulevard apartments; and a laid-back, fun atmosphere belying the artfully crafted libations.Industry mixologist vet Tyler Rothenberg serves as Handcraft's beverage consultant; a former Army sergeant, Rothenberg has tended and managed bar all over town, also serving as a spirits brand ambassador and sales rep. He knows his high balls.For those averse to liquor concoctions, the drink menu includes red, white, sparkling, and rose offerings plus four local beers on tap (and Miller Lite).

The cocktail menu is thorough, and, even for a spot off the peninsula, surprisingly affordable. "It's like a timeline of cocktails," explains Angel Powell, the PR agent for the new spot.



The section titled Drinks of Yesterday ($8) pay homage to the glorious '90s — a decade making a major comeback in 2019, with chokers, crop tops, and Billy Ray Cyrus all the rage — sans the sugary pink taboo one may associate with this era's big hitters. Think skillfully shaken and stirred melon balls, amaretto sours, brambles, Cosmos, and yes, even a tequila sunrise. The melon ball is neon in color, but light in taste, served in a tasteful, etched coupe glass.



The Classics ($10) take us back even further in time (with a bit of a twist) and include a brandy julep, (a delightful) daiquiri, Manhattan, Martinez, and agave old fashioned. The High Balls ($8) make tongue-in-cheek contemporary references — the My Name Is (hi, Sbux) is made with brandy, espresso liqueur, and tonic. And there's the uber contemporary concoction, the "Turkey Do" with bourbon and house-made lemon lime soda, a la Mountain Dew.



