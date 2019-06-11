82 Queen hosts a four-course pork and whiskey dinner Thurs. June 20

click to enlarge
-
Nothing says Southern summer comfort like pork and whiskey.
Next Thurs. June 20, indulge in both food groups at 82 Queen with their four-course whiskey dinner featuring pork-centric dishes crafted by executive chef Steve Stone.
“Whiskey and pork are the perfect pairing this time of year as the sweetness of bourbon cuts the fat of pork," said Queen Street Hospitality CEO Jonathan Kish in a press release.
The evening kicks off with a social hour starting at 6:30 p.m. with bacon-bourbon rillette crostini paired with a pint of Rusty Bull's Dance Naked IPA.
The first course follows, with a crispy pig ear salad paired with a Russell Reserve 10-year Old Fashioned. The second course incorporates braised pig cheeks, stone ground grits, and smoked tomato gravy paired with a Knob Creek Manhattan.
The third course features maple-glazed pork belly served with a black-eyed pea Johnny cake and Elijah Craig, neat. The final course will satisfy your sweet tooth with pork skin churros and the Whistle Pig rye 10-year tumbler.
Tickets
to the event are $75 per person with a portion of proceeds going to the nonprofit Catch Up On Lunch (CUOL).
The organization aims to fight student lunch debt in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley county schools. CUOL has also teamed up with other local nonprofits in the area like Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, I Heart Hungry Kids, and the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.
@ 82 Queen
82 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., June 20, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$75
Foodie Events