What's Poppin': 30+ events to put on your calendar this week

Spoleto 2019 has now ended and Charleston is back to its regularly scheduled programming, but your weekly must-eats haven’t gone anywhere. Here’s what’s going down:

Monday

Persimmon Cafe sure knows how to kick off the work week. Hop in to check out their new menu and enjoy half off all of their new items, all day long.

Don’t forget about your half off sushi rolls from 3-11 p.m. every Mon. with Locals in Mt. Pleasant.

Palmetto Brewing is opening up the stage to all from 6-9 p.m. for Open Mic Night. If you’re brave enough to share your talents, a pint is on the house.

No better way to celebrate the baseball season than with Bay Street Biergarten for Baseball, Burgers & Bingo. Hit the patio from 6-9 p.m. every Mon. and enjoy half off burgers with your team.

Can’t forget your weekly Monday market. Folly Beach Farmer’s Market starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Never pass up a free concert. Party in the Park is Tues. at 6 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park.

Did someone say all you can eat crab legs? Join The Grill at Windmill Station Tues. at 6 p.m. to satisfy those seafood cravings.

Fantasize about drinking abroad with an educational wine series revolving around Central Italy. The series is being held at Daniel Island Club from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Join Ghost Monkey Brewery in Mt. Pleasant every Tues. for Table Top Tuesdays. Bring your friends and your favorite game from 3-9 p.m. and cheers to $1 off pints.

Venture to Kiawah Island for a Tuesday Tasting with FortyEight - Wine Bar & Kitchen. A free taste is on the house.

The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market is there for you every Tues. at 3:30 p.m. with local produce.

Wednesday

For the Love of Art is hosting a Paint and Sip Class featuring a new painting from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Join Cellar Experience for a Stonestreet Estate Vineyards Tasting at 6:45 p.m. and sip on some fine estate wines.

Hop on a Lowcountry Yacht Cruise boarding at 6:15 p.m. for the perfect sunset view. Cruise departs in Johns Island and those of age can bring their own small coolers.

Thursday

Visit the Edmonston-Alston House starting at 4:40 p.m. for Wine on the Piazza. Sip and enjoy a half-hour guided tour including a second story view of the Charleston Harbor.

Reserve your spot with Bohemian Bull for their Paint with a Buzz event: The Pelican. The bar will be stocked and ready for you at 6 p.m.

Leave your speakers at home and join Carolina Ale House for Rooftop Sip & Silent Yoga at 7 p.m.

If you’ve grown tired of traditional wine tastings, head to Edmund’s Oast Exchange for a sake tasting from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Creative Mornings happy hour is at Revelry this month from 4-10 p.m. Get out, grab a beer, and network away.

Friday

The Alley will have $4 burgers from The Moe Dawg and PluffMud Porter’s from Holy City Brewing from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Snag a lane and dive in.

Need an idea for date night? The Mills House is hosting a Good Catch Dinner with five courses from Executive Chef Justin Hunt.

Welcome YETI to King Street. Stop by from 12-6 p.m through Sun. for live music, Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ, and a Lowcountry Boil from The Smoking Pot.

It’s late night taco time with El Pincho. Curb those nighttime cravings anytime between 6-11:59 p.m.





2Nixons is at Proof beginning at 6 p.m.





Saturday

Doar Bros hosts NYC mixologist Albert Trummer and F&B consultant Tammi Dower this Fri. at 7:30 p.m. For $100 per person, check out the VIP tasting from 5-7 p.m.; Trummer will highlight four cocktails from has past as a renowned bar owner and mixologist to global celebs, paired with four dishes from Doar chef Jonathan Doar.Staring at 8 p.m., Bourbon N' Bubbles hosts Trummer and Dower for one night only to resurrect the disco-era nightclub, Studio 54, with a cocktail takeover and preview of Trummer and Dower's soon-to-open NYC bar. There will also be a DJ spinning disco/modern mashup tunes and even an Andy Warhol appearance.

Ms. Rose’s Fine Food is hosting Mimosas and Mutts from 11 a.m- 2 p.m. Bring your pups and contribute to a great cause by enjoying $1 mimosas, local vendors, and handmaid dog treats. Proceeds benefit Dorchester Paws.

Bendy Brewski Yoga is partnering with Hardscoop Distillery for Bendy Boozy Ice Cream. It’s all about balance. Stop by from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for ultra-premium alcohol ice cream and a workout.

It’s CBS Saturday at Indigo Reef Brewing Company. Charleston Beer Society will be hosting a tour of the new space from 4-8 p.m. alongside a pita stroller at 5. Treat yourself to a snack while you relax, socialize, and talk beer.

The Barrel Charleston will have the latest brew from Wicked Weed, Burst Sour Ale from 4-8 p.m.

Sunday

Connect with your ginger roots and attend the Charleston Irish Meetup at Prohibition from 4-11 p.m.

The House of Tabulli has your favorite Drag Brunch every Sun. starting at noon.