Tonight: Terrace Theater screens Biggest Little Farm with Spade and Clover Q&A to follow

The Biggest Little Farm follows the decade long journey of John and Molly Chester (and their dog) as they move from their tiny home in L.A to the California countryside in an attempt to build a sustainable 200-acre farm that co-exists with its surrounding ecosystem. They are in for an uphill battle, as the land they have chosen to live on is void of nutrients and has been suffering a devastating drought.



The couple goes on to beat adversity, turning the at first hopeless farm into one they dreamed of. Along the way, the couple plants 10,000 orchard trees and hundreds of crops and takes in many different types of animals, including Emma the pig and her rooster best friend, Greasy.





Tickets to the screening are $11, with $2 from each sale going to Fields to Families, an organization that teams up with local farms and community organizations to feed South Carolina’s hungry.



Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with John Warren of Spade and Clover at 8:30 p.m. on the challenges and obstacles it takes to start a farm in the Lowcountry. You can buy tickets in advance

