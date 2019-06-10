Eat

Monday, June 10, 2019

Asheville-based hemp dispensary, Franny's Farmacy, opening soon on King Street

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 3:45 PM

Been wanting some more hemp in your life? Those plant prayers are answered next week when Franny's Farmacy opens at 473 King St.

The Asheville-based CBD and hemp dispensary will sell products made from the hemp grown on a farm in Asheville (farm to dispensary, eh?) Franny's Farmacy sells everything from hemp flowers to CBD oil to topical salves. Head to a grand opening on Thurs. June 20 at 4 p.m.

The store joins a growing number of Carolina-based retailers selling hemp products, a number that's been rising in large part due to the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, which South Carolina launched in 2018.
Related Can industrial hemp revamp South Carolina's farming economy?: Field of Dreams
Can industrial hemp revamp South Carolina's farming economy?
Field of Dreams
Warm dirt can't come soon enough for South Carolina's newly instated hemp farmers. This spring — when the ground is ready — the state's first contingent of hopeful cultivators will sow seeds for its new Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. This fellowship of farmers, 20 strong, is ready to watch their cannabis grow.
By Enid Spitz
Features
North Carolina is seeing a rise in hemp growing too; according to News 13 WLOS, the 2019 season saw a 297 percent increase in hemp growers.

Learn more about the Farmacy at frannysfarmacy.com.
Event Details Franny's Farmacy Grand Opening
@ Franny's Farmacy
473 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
When: Thu., June 20, 4 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events
