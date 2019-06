Asheville-based hemp dispensary, Franny's Farmacy, opening soon on King Street

click to enlarge Provided

Event Details Franny's Farmacy Grand Opening @ Franny's Farmacy 473 King St. Downtown Charleston, sc When: Thu., June 20, 4 p.m. Price: Free to attend Festivals + Events Map

Been wanting some more hemp in your life? Those plant prayers are answered next week when Franny's Farmacy opens at 473 King St.The Asheville-based CBD and hemp dispensary will sell products made from the hemp grown on a farm in Asheville (farm to dispensary, eh?) Franny's Farmacy sells everything from hemp flowers to CBD oil to topical salves. Head to a grand opening on Thurs. June 20 at 4 p.m.The store joins a growing number of Carolina-based retailers selling hemp products, a number that's been rising in large part due to the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, which South Carolina launched in 2018.North Carolina is seeing a rise in hemp growing too; according to News 13 WLOS , the 2019 season saw a 297 percent increase in hemp growers.Learn more about the Farmacy at frannysfarmacy.com