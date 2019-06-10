Monday, June 10, 2019
Asheville-based hemp dispensary, Franny's Farmacy, opening soon on King Street
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 3:45 PM
click to enlarge
Been wanting some more hemp in your life? Those plant prayers are answered next week when Franny's Farmacy opens at 473 King St.
The Asheville-based CBD and hemp dispensary will sell products made from the hemp grown on a farm in Asheville (farm to dispensary, eh?) Franny's Farmacy sells everything from hemp flowers to CBD oil to topical salves. Head to a grand opening on Thurs. June 20 at 4 p.m.
The store joins a growing number of Carolina-based retailers selling hemp products, a number that's been rising in large part due to the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, which South Carolina launched in 2018.
North Carolina is seeing a rise in hemp growing too; according to News 13 WLOS
, the 2019 season saw a 297 percent increase in hemp growers.
Learn more about the Farmacy at frannysfarmacy.com
.
@ Franny's Farmacy
473 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: Thu., June 20, 4 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
Festivals + Events
Tags: Franny's Farmacy, CBD, hemp farming, Openings, Image