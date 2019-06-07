Eat

Tradd's launches new bar menu tonight, Fri. June 7

Posted by Caylin Gregory on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 12:15 PM

Tradd’s is launching an all-new bar menu tonight. What better way to kick off the weekend than grabbing a glass of Champagne (or Edmund's Oast beer) and sharing bites at the marble-topped bar with your friends?


The menu will be available at both the main bar and Champagne bar, so no need to fret over choosing a seat. Feast on an array of shareable snacks for the whole crew, from fancy potato chips to fried pimento cheese. Check out the full menu (and some mouth-watering teaser images) below :

—>Wood grilled chicken drumsticks and peaches with a spicy peach and sambal glaze and Clemson bleu cheese dressing


—>Cheeseburger sliders made with aged gouda, Russian caper dressing, applewood bacon, and cornichon on a brioche bun

—>Pastrami salmon Reuben sliders with the same Russian caper dressing plus sauerkraut, served on rye toast

—>Purple white cheddar potato chips with chive and cipollini dip

—>Deviled eggs with Espelette pepper, whole grain Dijon, chives, and Hackleback caviar

—>Fried pimento cheese with cheddar and aged gouda, roasted red peppers, maple bacon, and oven dried tomato jam




