Tradd's launches new bar menu tonight, Fri. June 7

Tradd’s is launching an all-new bar menu tonight. What better way to kick off the weekend than grabbing a glass of Champagne (or Edmund's Oast beer) and sharing bites at the marble-topped bar with your friends?

The menu will be available at both the main bar and Champagne bar, so no need to fret over choosing a seat. Feast on an array of shareable snacks for the whole crew, from fancy potato chips to fried pimento cheese. Check out the full menu (and some mouth-watering teaser images) below :





click to enlarge Provided

Fried pimento cheese and cheeseburger sliders





—>Wood grilled chicken drumsticks and peaches with a spicy peach and sambal glaze and Clemson bleu cheese dressing

—>Cheeseburger sliders made with aged gouda, Russian caper dressing, applewood bacon, and cornichon on a brioche bun





click to enlarge Provided

Salmon reuben

—>Pastrami salmon Reuben sliders with the same Russian caper dressing plus sauerkraut, served on rye toast



—>Purple white cheddar potato chips with chive and cipollini dip



—>Deviled eggs with Espelette pepper, whole grain Dijon, chives, and Hackleback caviar



—>Fried pimento cheese with cheddar and aged gouda, roasted red peppers, maple bacon, and oven dried tomato jam







