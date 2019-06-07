Eat

Plan your Spoleto finale picnic with these EOBC brews and Vintage Lounge wines

Cheers!

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jun 7, 2019 at 3:23 PM

Happy Spoleto finale weekend, Charleston. While the forecast for this weekend is not looking great (hey, we needed the rain), this Sun. June 9 the Spoleto finale in North Charleston is on, rain or shine.

First thing's first: gates open at 5 p.m. and music from the Artisanals starts at 6 p.m., followed by Benny Starr at 7 p.m. and headliner Curtis Harding at 8 p.m.
You can bring picnics, yay! You are also allowed to bring in your own blankets and chairs.

You cannot, however, bring in your own alcohol. Fear not, there will be great booze on the premises. We got the lowdown from the folks serving up the beer and wine, and they told us what foods pair best with their drinks:

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. is serving up their Bound by Time IPA and an American blonde ale, Something Cold ($8).

EOBC's owner Scott Shor recommends pairing Bound by Time with cold fried chicken (we bet hot is pretty good too) and "lively spicy salads." Something Cold goes best with fresh fruit and mild cheeses and really, anything (we can attest, it's one of our favorite easy-drinking beers in town).
Vintage Lounge will be pouring three wines ($8/glass, $26/bottle): Vigneti del Sole Pinot Grigio, Rose de Printemps, and Vigneti Del Sole Montepulciano d'Abruzzo.
Vintage Lounge co-owner Nathan Wheeler has some advice for what to bring: "My suggestion is to pack your picnic baskets with Leon's fried chicken and head our way. Vignetti del Sole Pinot Grigio, nice easy drinking white wine. I love a little potato salad with this."

That's two votes for fried chicken, y'all. If you don't know where to begin creating your picnic, might we suggest the grab and go sections of these local spots:

- Caviar & Bananas (they even offer picnic baskets)
- Ted's Butcherblock also serves up pre-made baskets
- Grab all the makings of a great picnic at goat.sheep.cow.
- The Daily has tons of grab-and-go bites (healthy ones, too)
- Head to the local farmers markets this weekend and grab cheese, bread, fruit, and more

About that fried chicken — you can snag a platter from Leon's for $44 (but be sure to order soon, the clock is ticking).

And if picnicking is more fun sans all the work, you can buy food from the food trucks onsite, Roti Rolls, and pizza from First Name Basis.

See ya there!

