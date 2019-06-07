Blue Pearl Farms hosts ninth annual Lowcountry Blueberry Festival Sun. June 30

Provided

Ohhh baby!

Head on over to Blue Pearl Farms for a berry-good day Sun. June 30 for the ninth annual Lowcountry Blueberry Festival.



Last year, Blue Pearl Farms owner Cheri Ward told us that the sustainable McClellanville farm grows heritage rabbiteye blueberries, which are the "old-fashioned, classic Southeastern blueberries." They arrive later than newer varieties, but their season runs well through August. Ward said that the rabbiteye, generally, "takes longer to ripen, which deepens the flavor, in my opinion."



Come out and get a bucketful of those classic Southeastern berries June 30 when gates open at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 15 and under. According to a press release, this year's crop promises to be as juicy as the 2018 haul — "bushes are loaded with blueberries."



In addition to berry picking there will be artists and artisans onsite, music from Americana/traditional bands the Lowhills and BB9 (Bullets Benign), and the world record blueberry toss. The toss is pretty simple — grab a buddy and stand back as they toss berries into your mouth.



And it wouldn't be a fest without choice food and drink selections. Chefs from the International Culinary Institute at Myrtle Beach have created a special menu of farm-to-table dishes featuring the berries, and there will be small bites from Charleston Artisan Cheesehouse, Blue Pearl Farms bakers, and blueberry pancakes (!) all.damn.day. Sip on blueberry lemonade and blueberry Bellinis, plus blueberry beers and other cold beverages.



Bring a blanket or chairs to set up next to Cypress Pond. No pets, outside alcohol, or coolers permitted.



