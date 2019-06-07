Betty's Eatery announces it will close after Sat. June 15

Yesterday Betty's Eatery, the sister restaurant of Red Orchids (and the former location of Aya Cookhouse), announced that they will close the Mt. Pleasant restaurant. The restaurant's last service will be held next Sat. June 15.
Betty's opened last year after restaurateurs Tony and Kelly Chu decided to change course with their food offerings, moving from the Asian-inspired Aya Cookhouse to the diner-style Betty's Eatery. The new restaurant served breakfast food like country fried chicken and loaded pancakes, as well as a variety of sandwiches and salads.
CP
critic Vanessa Wolf visited Betty's last summer, writing: "with a charming ambiance, approachable menu, and an attempt to conjure the best of your grandma, things may work out just fine."
Be sure to stop by to snag some of their best menu items, from the shrimp po' boy to the Brussels sprouts.
You can still visit the Chus at Red Orchids
in West Ashley, open daily. And be on the lookout for their Cirsea gourmet ice cream.