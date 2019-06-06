Slow Food Charleston hosts Ark of Taste dinner at MUSC Urban Farm Sun. June 23

click to enlarge
Slow Food Charleston
Lemon Cling Peach, U.S. Department of Agriculture Pomological Watercolor Collection. Rare and Special Collections, National Agricultural Library, Beltsville, MD 20705, Deborah Passmore, 1895.
, a chapter of Slow Food USA,
hosts a Sunday supper featuring ingredients from the Ark of Taste on June 23 at MUSC Urban Farm.
The Ark of Taste is, "a living catalog of delicious and distinctive foods facing extinction." Slow Food USA's goal is to identify and "champion" these foods in order to keep them in production — and on our plates.
The Charleston chapter specifically focuses on making sure that traditional Lowcountry foods are preserved. This event will raise funds for the Lemon Cling Peach
According to Slow Food USA, "In the middle of the 20th century, due to competition from imported peaches and the need to drive down the price of domestic fruit, the lemon cling peach began to decline as growers shifted to improved varieties that were more productive and better suited to mechanized harvest."
Today, this peach varietal's survival "depends on individuals, associations, and foundations interested in its historical value and enthusiastic about its renowned flavor."
The Ark of Taste cookout will start at 5 p.m. with social hour featuring small bites, drinks, and speeches from local advocates touching on preserving the taste of our food and educating attendees about the significance of biodiversity on our farms. They'll also review the Ark of Taste list of endangered foods.
The supper will be prepared by chefs Jacques Larson, Kevin Mitchell, Michael Semancik, Robin Hollis, Amanee Nierouz, and Brandon Belk. There will also be free tours of MUSC Urban Farm, plus activities for kids. Tickets
are $85 for adults, $25 for children, and free for little ones two and under.
@ MUSC Urban Farm
171 Ashley Avenue
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., June 23, 5-9 p.m.
Price:
$85, $25/kids, Free/children two and under
