Persimmon Cafe launches new menu this Mon. June 10



Your favorite laundromat/sandwich shop is mixing it up this summer with a fresh new menu.



Mon. June 10 Persimmon Cafe will be offering half-off their new menu items introduced by new chef, Kyle Smith. The summer inspired menu includes lighter and healthier options, with most of the dishes made in-house. Chef Smith also plans on adding new wraps to the menu for on-the-go customers.



If you've never had to lug your laundry down Calhoun only to end up at the College Laundry with little to no change, you're missing out. Really — a book, a beer (which Persimmon now sells, along with wine) and a hot-pressed sammie will do you right while you wait for your jeans to dry. Be sure to gather some loose change, stuff that pile of T-shirts you've been meaning to wash into your bag, and head to Persimmon Monday for half-off eats. Meanwhile, check out some of the new menu offerings below:



Cubano: Pulled pork, prosciutto, Havarti, garlic pickled zucchini and cucumbers, lemon herb aioli, served on ciabatta. $14.



BYOT (Build your own toast): Your choice of house apple butter, bacon jam, citrus blueberry basil cream cheese preserve, or avocado. Garnished with Sriracha honey. $7.



(XXX) Adult Grilled Cheese: Prosciutto, Granny Smith apple, smoked gouda, sharp cheddar, toasted sourdough. $7.25.



Curry: House Jamaican style curry chicken salad served cold with spinach on toasted sourdough. $8.





