Health counselor Caryn O'Hara leads weekly program rooted in gut-brain connection

This week, local Ayurvedic health counselor Caryn O'Hara
launched an intimate wellness group, Next Level Living, designed for both men and women. This four week program will help participants target the most stressful aspects of their everyday lives and O'Hara will offer simple solutions that are specifically catered to individual needs.
The group will meet once a week from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the comfort of O'Hara's home where they will be to enjoy a cocktail or mocktail while discussing life’s stressors and what can be done to tackle them.
O'Hara knows what she's doing — she's a certified Ayurvedic health counselor, a meditation and yoga instructor, speaker, and author. She's also a colon cancer survivor. O'Hara practices what she preaches, with a goal of living a full life in spite of her diagnosis.
Next Level Living will meet once a week in June to tackle what stressors are triggering emotional, physical, or mental overwhelm in participants. The key to unlocking how and why stress operates? The vagus nerve.
According to the National Institutes of Health
, as well as research conducted by Harvard
and Johns Hopkins
, a healthy vagus nerve is one of the most important ways one can maintain a healthy mental and physical state. Reason being? The vagus nerve is one of the main connections from the gastrointestinal tract to the brain, which delivers messages to the brain about the state of inner organs, which as a result will affect the brain's psychological state. The vagus nerve also regulates anxiety, helps us digest food, regulates heart rate and respiration, and regulates the muscle contractions in the parasympathetic nervous system.
Learn more about what's eating you — sign up for Next Level Living online. Tickets are $165 and there are three dates left to join — Tues. June 11, 18, and 25.