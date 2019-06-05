Eat

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Some of our favorite specialty cold brew drinks around Charleston

Gotta Hava

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Jun 5, 2019 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge The Harbinger's Coco Cabana - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • The Harbinger's Coco Cabana
Can you tell we love cold brew?

If you haven't gotten a chance to peep this week's cover story, check it out — we talk with local roasters and coffee shop owners about why they can't keep the good stuff in stock. While standard black brew is our drink of choice, sometimes we like to get a little wild with it. Here are some special takes on the standard you can find around town:
Related Charleston's roasters and coffee shops concur — cold brew is here to stay: Chilling Effect
Charleston's roasters and coffee shops concur — cold brew is here to stay
Chilling Effect
it's not available only in big cities, big chains, or big coffee towns. Most importantly, cold brew is not a shiny gimmick, a marketing ploy. It's smooth, sweet, potent, versatile, purposeful. And it's changing the local coffee industry.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Features

The Daily

Sip on The Daily's cardamom coconut cold brew (seasonal) made with Springbok cold brew, house-made mint syrup, and coconut milk.

Park Cafe

Park Cafe takes their specialty cold brew offerings seriously. Choose from Siddhartha, made with almond milk, caramel, and cold brew; the Eastwood with cold brew, coconut, Nutella whip, and nutmeg; a lavender cold brew; and the Sugar and Spice with cold brew, ginger, cardamom, and condensed milk.

Pro tip: Take the Eastwood up a notch by making it a Westwood, made with cold brew, coconut, Nutella, bourbon, and Averna.

Cafe Paname IOP

Fresh off the beach and looking for a refreshing sip? Cafe Paname sells a cold brew tonic.

The Harbinger

Try The Harbinger's June special, the Coco Cabana — add a turmeric and ginger infused coconut cream to your cold brew.

Are we missing your favorite cold brew concoction? Tell us! Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.

