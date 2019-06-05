Some of our favorite specialty cold brew drinks around Charleston

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith
The Harbinger's Coco Cabana
Can you tell we love cold brew?
If you haven't gotten a chance to peep this week's cover story
, check it out — we talk with local roasters and coffee shop owners about why they can't keep the good stuff in stock. While standard black brew is our drink of choice, sometimes we like to get a little wild with it. Here are some special takes on the standard you can find around town:
The Daily
Sip on The Daily's cardamom coconut cold brew
(seasonal) made with Springbok cold brew, house-made mint syrup, and coconut milk.
Park Cafe
Park Cafe takes their specialty cold brew offerings seriously. Choose from Siddhartha
, made with almond milk, caramel, and cold brew; the Eastwood
with cold brew, coconut, Nutella whip, and nutmeg; a lavender cold brew; and the Sugar and Spice
with cold brew, ginger, cardamom, and condensed milk.
Pro tip: Take the Eastwood up a notch by making it a Westwood
, made with cold brew, coconut, Nutella, bourbon, and Averna.
Cafe Paname IOP
Fresh off the beach and looking for a refreshing sip? Cafe Paname sells a cold brew tonic.
The Harbinger
Try The Harbinger's June special, the Coco Cabana
— add a turmeric and ginger infused coconut cream to your cold brew.
Are we missing your favorite cold brew concoction? Tell us! Email maryscott@charlestoncitypaper.com.