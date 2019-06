The South Carolina Stack is back y’all! Available until 11th June 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yw2pmlGXd3 — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 30, 2019

As an American living in the UK, I can honestly say thanks for not having these “American” burgers in America. 🤢🤮 — Amy Britton (@chilpark) June 2, 2019

The reason why America doesnt have it; coz its crap!! — Jossy (@jaredway1987) June 3, 2019

It’s the same burger as the Mississippi stack I swear. Same sauce too. Diff bun maybe? I hated it. It all falls apart into your lap and is messy and sweet and gooey. Stick to the good old Big Mac!!!!! — Jewel Brigden (@JewelBrigden) May 31, 2019

McDonald's UK is bringing back the "South Carolina Stack," a burger that has never been sold in the Palmetto State itself.According to this quaint little ad published on YouTube in 2017, the burger comes with two beef patties, smoked bacon, smoky cheese, and a "sweet and tangy South Carolina sauce."The burger will be available in the UK until June 11, but based on the Twitter replies below, it looks like the limited-run option will have to win over some serious skeptics.Golden Arches representatives in the US and the UK did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the