Eat

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

McDonald's UK is bringing back the "South Carolina Stack"

The sandwich is not available in America

Posted by Adam Manno on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 1:55 PM


McDonald's UK is bringing back the "South Carolina Stack," a burger that has never been sold in the Palmetto State itself.

According to this quaint little ad published on YouTube in 2017, the burger comes with two beef patties, smoked bacon, smoky cheese, and a "sweet and tangy South Carolina sauce."
Related New ad from McDonald’s UK provides a startling glimpse into South Carolina life: The view from across the pond
New ad from McDonald’s UK provides a startling glimpse into South Carolina life
The view from across the pond
Do you know what they call a quarter-pounder with cheese in South Carolina? Well, they call it a “Stack.”
By Dustin Waters
Eat
The burger will be available in the UK until June 11, but based on the Twitter replies below, it looks like the limited-run option will have to win over some serious skeptics.

Golden Arches representatives in the US and the UK did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the City Paper.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS