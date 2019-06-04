Go nuts on National Donut Day this Fri. June 7

click to enlarge
Is there a sweeter way to start your day than with a donut? We'd be hard-pressed to think of something more fun and hol(e)y — celebrate National Donut Day this Fri. June 7 with these specials:
Did we miss a donut special? Let us know by emailing lauren@charlestoncitypaper.com
Duck Donuts
is offering one free donut on June 7. Donut options include bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar.
Krispy Kreme
is celebrating by giving you your favorite donut, free. That’s it! No purchase necessary, limited one free donut per guest.
Dunkin’ Donuts
is encouraging everyone to “Dunk Out” with a donut and enjoy a little more “me time” during their day. Guests are offered a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last.
BKeDSHoP
will be having three specials. Any customer who preorders an assorted box will get $5 off. Any dozen box that is ordered at the shop will receive a free coffee. Or be one of the first 25 customers in line and get one free limited edition donut!
Order an assorted dozen at Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts
and get a $5 gift card. Donut flavors change weekly, so you’ll surely find a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Honorable mention
: If you can't wait for Friday, Donut Day is every Wed. at Mercantile and Mash
. A signature gourmet donut is made in-house and can be purchased every Wed. starting at 7 a.m.