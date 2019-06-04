Fam's Brewing Co. introduces first canned beer this summer in collaboration with Red's Ice House

click to enlarge Provided

Fam's Brewing Co. will be launching their first canned beer this summer, the Sunset Squeeze, in collaboration with Red's Ice House.

As part of Red’s “summer boat beer” collection, the Shem Creek restaurant's beverage director Skipper Kress decided that the award-winning James Island brewery would be the ideal partner for capturing the taste of a sunset.



Sunset Squeeze is a 5 percent ABV blood orange wheat ale. The beer will have a medium malt body, crisp wheat finish, and a blast of citrus flavor, coming from the “ridiculous amount” of blood oranges added to the beer during fermentation. Fam Brewing Co’s head brewer, Justin Famulari, said he was inspired by the breath-taking Charleston sunsets at Shem Creek.



The can art was created by artists Lori Ann Rinken and Trevor McKinley. This limited time beer will be available only in 12 ounce cans at Red’s and on draft at Fam’s Brewing Co.







