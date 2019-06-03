Eat

Monday, June 3, 2019

Semilla says they'll close their Westside restaurant this Fri. June 7 (but they're not going anywhere)

Uprooted

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 10:22 AM

You can still visit Semilla Tues.-Thurs. this week for tacos, fried chicken (Wednesdays), and flavorful rice bowls. - RUTA SMITH
On Friday, Semilla announced on Instagram that after a little less than a year at 218 President St., they'll be shuttering the Westside storefront this Fri. June 7. They'll continue to operate their food truck as usual.

The contemporary Mexican-inspired concept, started by siblings Macready Downer and Jillian Schenzel in 2014, took over the old Lee Lee's Hot Kitchen space last summer, serving up staples from their namesake food truck plus more inventive entree specials.

Semilla's fried chicken Wednesday special proved so popular that they launched a separate food truck, Street Bird Westside, devoted to the gluten-free chicken sammies.

In their Instagram post, the owners write, "It has been a long road, one in which we've gained invaluable experience. We've learned a lot, about the business, about ourselves, about what's working for us both professionally and personally, and most importantly what we want for the future."

Downer and Schenzel write that they won't sell the charming pink and green restaurant, instead reserving the space for "some exciting things ... that better align with our business as a whole, so stay tuned for what's to come late Fall and early Winter."

Operating two food trucks and a brick and mortar is no easy feat — we're excited to see what the siblings have in store for 218 President. Be sure to get your taco fix there in the next few days before they close up shop, and follow their food truck 'grams to see where they'll be parked next.

