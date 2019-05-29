Eat

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

WildFlour Pastry says it will close downtown location after 10 years

No more Sunday sticky buns, no more affordable cold brew or 35 cent freshly baked dog biscuits. WildFlour Pastry announced today that after 10 years at their Spring Street location, they're closing up shop mid-July. Their larger West Ashley location will remain open and "will keep producing hand crafted pastry for the Charleston community with new and exciting programs to come!"

The 700-square-foot spot opened in 2009, and the area has attracted a few heavy-hitter neighbors since then — Malagon, Pink Cactus, Josephine Wine Bar, and Wild Common have all opened on the street in the last couple of years. In the Facebook post announcing the decision, WildFlour owner (and one of Charleston's only female JBF semi-finalists) Lauren Mitterer writes, "It’s time for us to focus on #keiraisawildflour and the continued growth of the company." (Keira is Mitterer's precious daughter who frequently makes a tow-headed cameo on the shop's gram.)

While we'll miss the cozy window seats and decadent display case, we can understand the desire to slow down and focus on a neighborhood joint (and family!) instead. Head to the shop for the next month and a half for your quiche/macaroon/muffin fix. Go wild.

