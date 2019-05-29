Hokkaido Sushi and Hibachi now open at WestEdge Development

You can now get your sushi fix on the Ashley (well, pretty darn close) with the opening of new WestEdge restaurant, Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi.



Located at 99 WestEdge, Hokkaido is open daily for lunch and dinner, serving specialty rolls like the 99 West Edge made with mango, soft shell tempura crab, cucumber, pepper tuna, and black tobiko; udon noodle soups; a variety of sashimi; fried rice bowls; plus hibachi any way you like it.



In honor of Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi’s opening, they're offering $10 off your first meal when you order $40 or more. All you need to do is show them this coupon. For your first visit to Hokkaido, the owner suggests trying their goyza and baked mussels as appetizers or their most popular rolls, the tuna avocado roll and spicy tuna roll. Hokkaido serves beer, wine, and sake.